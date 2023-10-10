Here Are All ‘The Exorcist’ Movies in Order

With the October release of The Exorcist: Believer, it’s safe to say The Exorcist franchise just can’t resist possessing our screens. And hold onto your holy water because they’ve even got another one lined up for 2025, critics be damned, and for one, I’m not surprised. The Exorcist series is so big that it could make even the devil himself say, “Now that’s what I call a blockbuster,” which is a double-edged sword of sorts. Back in 1973, this bone-chilling tale of demonic possession emerged from the depths of William Peter Blatty’s haunting novel, causing quite a stir. The film set the bar high, making bedevilment become all the rage, and pea soup became suspiciously sinister.

The Exorcist marinated its horror in the brine of emotional gravitas. It wasn’t just about Regan’s spine-bending gymnastics; it was about a mother’s desperation, a priest’s crisis of faith, and humanity’s confrontation with unspeakable evil. While not universally adored (and occasionally perceived as superfluous cash grabs), its sequels and prequels contributed layers to a saga that lingered in popular culture like an infernal aftertaste. However, every silver screen gem has its critics. Some view The Exorcist as over-the-top—a tad too enthusiastic in its demonic depictions.

Others feel it encroached upon religious sensitivities, turning profound beliefs into lurid entertainment. And then, of course, let’s not forget the purists who argue that the sequels muddied the waters of the original’s brilliance. Ultimately, The Exorcist and its brood testify to horror’s polarizing power—a devilishly thin line between art and terror. Whether you’re a fan, a detractor, or just looking for a good scare, I’ve compiled an exhaustive list of every Exorcist film ever made, from the earliest to the most recent.

The Exorcist (1973)

The original The Exorcist is a groundbreaking horror film that made audiences reconsider their affinity for pea soup and the safety of suburban bedrooms. Directed by William Friedkin and baptized in the eerie prose of William Peter Blatty’s novel, this film didn’t merely tiptoe into the horror genre; it leaped headfirst with a spine-tingling fervor. Set in Georgetown, it tells the story of young Regan, whose sudden, grotesque behavior would give any modern teenager a run for their money.

Even worse, it’s not hormones causing this but demonic possession. And so, with crucifixes in hand and skepticism afoot, two brave priests tread where few would dare, wrestling not only with Pazuzu—the pesky demon in question—but with their own internal tempests. The film’s prowess lies not just in its jump scares or disconcerting gymnastics (backward stair-crawling, anyone?) but in its contemplation of faith during darkness.

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

The visual experience of watching Exorcist II: The Heretic is akin to visiting the site of a haunting; it’s daring, bold, and full of moments that veer between the strange and the incomprehensible. Steering away from the possessed charm of the original, director John Boorman attempted to paint on a broader canvas, merging mysticism with modernity. Here, we find Regan, the previously demon-afflicted girl, exploring the underbelly of her traumatic past, aided by an array of unorthodox methods (because, apparently, traditional therapy is too blasé for demon survivors).

Critics and audiences alike scratched their heads as the film’s metaphysical musings sometimes bordered on the incomprehensible. One can’t help but admire its audacity, though. Exorcist II may not have matched the groundbreaking gravitas of the original, but it certainly garnered attention, much like a rebellious sibling acting out at a family reunion.

The Exorcist III (1990)

Abandoning the twisted trails of its immediate predecessor, The Exorcist III, directed by William Peter Blatty—the original Exorcist scribe—veers back towards familiar, eerie grounds. Set 15 years post the iconic Regan debacle, the narrative pivots around a series of chilling murders bearing an uncanny resemblance to those of a long-deceased serial killer. The devil, it seems, is in the details—and quite literally so.

As the plot thickens, so does the atmospheric dread, drizzled with dialogues as philosophical as they are phantasmagoric. Critics might argue it lacks the head-spinning charm of the original, but then again, spinning heads do get dizzying after a while. Its beauty lies in its divergence from the overtly supernatural, flirting instead with the psychological and the insidious.

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Exorcist: The Beginning, directed by Renny Harlin, dials the clock back to post-WWII Africa. We’re re-introduced to Father Lankester Merrin, less weathered by demonic confrontations but still, one might say, on the cusp of spiritual disillusionment.

The film dishes out the lavish landscapes of Africa, ancient churches buried under mounds of sand, and a generous serving of malevolent entities—like a hearty if slightly indigestible, supernatural stew. For those hungry for every morsel of Exorcist lore, this film offers a rich—if occasionally over-spiced—taste of demonic appetizers before the main course.

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist is cinema’s delightful response to the age-old dilemma: “If at first, you don’t succeed, perhaps reshooting the entire thing might help?” Directed by Paul Schrader, this film is a fascinating cinematic do-over, offering an alternate take on the story presented by Exorcist: The Beginning. Dominion is like the intriguing sibling that was initially shunned, only to be invited back to the family dinners.

Set against the backdrop of post-WWII Africa (yes, again), Father Merrin’s archaeological jaunt uncovers more than just historical relics; think of it as an Indiana Jones expedition with a heavy dose of demonic disturbances. While it delves deep into Merrin’s battle with faith, some critics opined that it flirted too generously with metaphysical musings, making it feel like a theological seminar with the occasional demon dropping in.

The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

The newly released The Exorcist: Believer is a direct sequel to the original 1973 classic, The Exorcist. It is written and directed by David Gordon Green, best known for his recent Halloween trilogy. The film follows Victor Fielding, a widowed father whose daughter, Angela, becomes possessed by the same demon that once tormented Regan MacNeil all those years ago. Victor is at his wit’s end and turns to Chris MacNeil, the only person who can understand what he is going through.

Chris has dedicated her life to helping those touched by evil, and she agrees to help Victor and Angela. Victor and Chris must race against time to save Angela before the demon destroys her soul. Not to give much away, The Exorcist: Believer is a thought-provoking film. While it may not possess the bone-chilling intensity of its predecessor, this flick still manages to tickle the terror-loving taste buds of horror aficionados.

