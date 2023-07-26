‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Trailer Promises a Terrifying Sequel

The Exorcist is praised by horror fans across the board and is still considered one of the most terrifying movies of all time. While its sequels may not be sitting alongside the greats, a modern setting may do the franchise some good. Directed by David Gordon Green, who recently revived the Halloween franchise with a trilogy of sequels, The Exorcist: Believer is a direct sequel to the original film, so you don’t need to watch the other sequels to check it out.

Here’s everything we know about The Exorcist: Believer.

What is The Exorcist: Believer about?

Released in 1973, William Friedkin’s The Exorcist centered on the harrowing exorcism of a young girl named Regan (Linda Blair), who is possessed by a demon. The official synopsis for The Exorcist: Believer doesn’t give much away (a good thing), but we do know that Ellen Burstyn is reprising her role as Chris, Regan’s mother:

The father of a possessed child, desperate for help goes in search of someone who has had similar experiences, Chris MacNeil.

Is there a trailer for The Exorcist: Believer?

The first trailer for The Exorcist sequel has arrived, and it gives us a little more to go on in terms of plot: two young girls head out into the woods, disappear for a few hours, and come back fully possessed by a demon—or demons? The creepy atmosphere is there, but let’s hope The Exorcist: Believer proves to be a sequel worth spinning our heads around for.

Does it have a release date?

The Exorcist: Believer will hit theaters on October 13.

Who is in The Exorcist: Believer?

The cast has several acclaimed actors, including Ellen Burstyn, who—as previously mentioned—reprises her role as Chris MacNeil. The Exorcist: Believer also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, Raphael Sbarge, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Jennifer Nettles

Where to watch The Exorcist

If you haven’t seen The Exorcist or want to revisit it before the sequel hits theaters, you can rent or buy a digital version on your platform of choice. I do encourage folks to embrace physical media, though, so if you manage to find a copy of The Exorcist, then swipe that for your own personal collection!

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]