Thank You to Nicki Minaj for Apparently Taking Out Henry Kissinger

Widely despised war criminal Henry Kissinger finally died Wednesday night at the age of 100. While much of the world had been waiting for this moment for what felt like an eternity, one person seemed to be extremely tuned into what was about to happen.

While we were all minding our business Wednesday, not knowing the collective celebration that was in store for us later that night, Nicki Minaj tweeted a wickedly ominous message: “The fact that y’all have no idea what’s about to happen.”

The fact that y’all have no idea what’s about to happen — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 29, 2023

That was, presumably, in reference to her upcoming album Pink Friday 2, which drops next Friday, December 8, and which Minaj has been hyping on her social media accounts.

This

Album

Is

Just

Beyond

Anything

I

Could

Have

Imagined — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 30, 2023

That’s the logical explanation. But Minaj posted that tweet just a few hours before Kissinger finally met his long-anticipated end. So just in case the rapper/singer/songwriter/apparent prophet took a break from promoting her album to, ahem, take care of some other business, thank you for your service.

oh my god she killed kissinger https://t.co/MOXzBEm1xJ — Mary Ellen (@alissacaliente) November 30, 2023

I admit I was not prepared for Nicki Minaj to kill Henry Kissinger, but at least he’s dead https://t.co/t4RqioezsC — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) November 30, 2023

thank you for killing Henry Kissinger queen https://t.co/leaeQMgikf — Cat Manning (@catacalypto) November 30, 2023

Making all of this even better, earlier this week Minaj gave a clear warning to her enemies, posting on her Instagram Stories, “If you had the opportunity to apologize and didn’t take it, always remember: you HAD the opportunity … of a lifetime.”

Nicki Minaj has message for enemies who have yet to "apologize" to her https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/6RlsSecuIz — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 26, 2023

You hear that, Kissinger?? You were warned!

(featured image: Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]