Thank You to Nicki Minaj for Apparently Taking Out Henry Kissinger
Widely despised war criminal Henry Kissinger finally died Wednesday night at the age of 100. While much of the world had been waiting for this moment for what felt like an eternity, one person seemed to be extremely tuned into what was about to happen.
While we were all minding our business Wednesday, not knowing the collective celebration that was in store for us later that night, Nicki Minaj tweeted a wickedly ominous message: “The fact that y’all have no idea what’s about to happen.”
That was, presumably, in reference to her upcoming album Pink Friday 2, which drops next Friday, December 8, and which Minaj has been hyping on her social media accounts.
That’s the logical explanation. But Minaj posted that tweet just a few hours before Kissinger finally met his long-anticipated end. So just in case the rapper/singer/songwriter/apparent prophet took a break from promoting her album to, ahem, take care of some other business, thank you for your service.
Making all of this even better, earlier this week Minaj gave a clear warning to her enemies, posting on her Instagram Stories, “If you had the opportunity to apologize and didn’t take it, always remember: you HAD the opportunity … of a lifetime.”
You hear that, Kissinger?? You were warned!
(featured image: Paras Griffin/WireImage)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]