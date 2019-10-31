Things We Saw Today: Let’s Enjoy Watching Henry Cavill in This Trailer for The Witcher

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Henry Cavill is Geralt of Rivia and we love to see it. Even if he is in one of Emilia Clarke’s old wigs.

The Witcher is a Netflix original series based on the fantasy series of novels and short stories written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowsk (there is also a popular video game series). In the universe of the book, “witchers” are beast hunters with magical abilities. The protagonist of the series is the white-haired Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill spends the trailer being handsome, and golden-eyed, with a few butt shots and half-naked shots to remind us of the way he was wasted in the Superman movies.

I am unfamiliar with the franchise aside from what I’ve seen of the games, but I will say the trailer does make me interested in checking them out. If only to see what the changes from the book to screen are. With Vikings ending soon and Game of Thrones having dominated the “period fantasy” space for years, I’m excited to see if this one chooses to embrace the fantastical elements more.

The Witcher arrives December 20.

(image: Screenshot)

What did you see on this fine Halloween?

