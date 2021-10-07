About two and a half years ago, Spyglass Media announced it was planning a new Hellraiser movie, but there hasn’t been much news on developments since—that is, until today, when the production company dropped a multi-part bombshell announcement. Here’s what we learned in one fell swoop:

—The film has a full cast, which includes Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q) as Pinhead.

—The movie will stream on Hulu.

—Clive Barker will serve as a producer on the film.

—The movie has already wrapped production.

This is a lot to take in in one press release! The news of Clayton’s casting is especially exciting. The Hellraiser franchise—which spans 10 films, graphic novels, merch, and more–has long been considered a key installment in the genre of queer horror. Putting LGBTQIA talent front and center is a great move.

🚨 Jamie Clayton is playing Pinhead in the new HELLRAISER film 🚨

A trans woman is playing arguably one of horror’s most iconic villains. Fucking divine pic.twitter.com/pA4EjoqCaJ — Joe Lipsett (@bstolemyremote) October 7, 2021

For the unfamiliar, Pinhead, aka the Hell Priest, is the leader of the Cenobites—extra-dimensional beings who do not differentiate between pain and pleasure but seek extreme gratification. There’s no release date for the new movie yet but with principal photography already wrapped, hopefully we won’t have to wait too long!

Here are some other things we saw today:

Breaking down the complicated and generally awful legacy of “Blurred Lines.” (via Pajiba)

Britney Spears torched her entire family on Instagram for being complicit in her conservatorship. (via Mediaite)

Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism.” (via the NYT)

Spooky Season Goals Part 1:

@MsKathyBates @jamescaan @StephenKing Happy Halloween! 🎃

📷 Stephanie Crompton (permission given to me to post) pic.twitter.com/C3pHSEAft0 — veganloveBOOny👻 (@veganlovebunny) October 3, 2021

Spooky Season Goals Part 2:

Baby are you okay? You’ve barely touched your Char-spookerie. pic.twitter.com/zHGbdBrSqQ — Stormy Kittyhawk 🔜 BLFC 🎈🎈 (@StormyKittyhawk) October 7, 2021

Letitia Wright is apparently still going hard on the anti-vax rhetoric on the set of Black Panther 2 (via AV Club)

Former FBI Agents blame a culture of misogyny for the botched investigation into Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics. (via HuffPost)

This is absolutely incredible: “All the Corrections Dawn Dorland Sent Us About Our ‘Bad Art Friend’ Blogs.” (via Gawker)

What did you all see out there today?

(image: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]