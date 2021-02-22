Hello There: Ewan McGregor Shows Off His … Training for Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+Series

If you’re like me and you were also a teenager during the release of the Star Wars prequels, you probably still have a lot of feelings for Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi (and Hayden Christensen, let’s be real). With news that both McGregor and Christensen are returning to the Star Wars universe for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, it means that we’re all on high alert for new information on the show.

And this weekend, we were gifted with a picture of Ewan McGregor training to be a Jedi once more.

Ewan McGregor training for his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi 💪 Filming starts this Spring 🎥 📷 @Tony_Horton pic.twitter.com/7oYe85xWat — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 19, 2021

Don’t worry, millions of voices cried out “HELLO THERE” collectively when this picture dropped.

due to this picture i have suddenly forgotten how to breathe https://t.co/bBRkY8Dgtq — obi wan simp acct (@emmyymw) February 21, 2021

But this picture has so many of us excited for many non-arm-related reasons. Obi-Wan Kenobi, in particular out of Star Wars’ upcoming offerings, is a long time coming. Say what you will about the prequels, but one thing was understood: We all wanted more of McGregor as Old Ben. He’d mastered the art of bringing Obi-Wan to life and, for me, he gave the character a new life that actually made me want to know more about him. Growing up with the original trilogy, Obi-Wan was in the same vein as Boba Fett for me, meaning I didn’t particularly care about them. I had other priorities.

With the prequels, though, I learned how much I really loved Obi-Wan Kenobi. (I’d also come to love Boba Fett later on … basically, I will always admit when I’m wrong about characters in Star Wars.) So now that he’s coming back to us? I can’t wait.

Now, I’m not complaining. I’ve been in love with Ewan McGregor since I was 9 years old and watched Moulin Rouge for the first time. I love to have an excuse to look at his arms for one reason or another. But my question is … why? Every single thing we know about Obi-Wan Kenobi boils down to the fact that he wears a giant-ass robe and lives in the desert.

So does that mean that he just got ripped because of a lightsaber fight? Again, not complaining, but if that is the case, then I’m a little mad we could have had more Obi-Wan Kenobi arms in the prequels. Or does this mean that I have to give up my dream of “Obi-Wan Kenobi, desert space virgin” because he’s going to get down and dirty and we’ll see his arms? Am I thinking too much about this? Someone, help!

Whatever these guns mean, I hope that it ends with Obi-Wan in a tank top just like … tanning in the desert, waiting for Darth Maul to show up. That’d be my dream for Kenobi.

