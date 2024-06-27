U.S. Fans Are Still Anxious To Know When We’ll Get Hello Kitty’s Adorable Adidas Collab

Hello Kitty and Adidas are teaming up to bring us the most adorable footwear collab.

This collaboration has long been teased on social media, giving us a glimpse at the new Samba 2.0 sneaker set, though this time they come with a cute new look. The Sanrio character is once again gracing the brand’s classic sneaker design, but when can we get our hands on it?!

This is not the first time that the Japanese-born character Hello Kitty has found her way onto our shoes, having collaborated with Nike, Vans, Crocs, and even Adidas in the past. The little kitty cat has teamed up once again with Adidas to create yet another striking pair of shoes, this time with the footwear brand’s samba sneakers. The Hello Kitty x Adidas Samba 2.0 sneakers stay true to the design’s classic shape, but the detailing has undergone a Hello Kitty makeover.

The shoe comes in white, black, and pretty pink. The main base color which makes up the majority of the leather shoe is white, while the outer sole is a gorgeous, slightly translucent, pink. The shoe features the classic Hello Kitty face in black stitching, along with the Adidas stripes in a black suede like material, creating a striking contrast. The heel counter is also in a soft pink that matches the outer sole. Inside the sneaker, you will find the Hello Kitty and Adidas logos on the heel of the interior and the Sanrio brand name on the side.

Where and when can I buy them?

This specific collaboration has been teased for months, with images first having been released in September 2023. The shoes did get a limited release in Japan but they still has no set release date in the U.S. or anywhere else. Many speculate that it could be within the next few months via Adidas and select retailers such as Journeys.com.

This isn’t the only Hello Kitty collab available to purchase. The pair have previously teamed up to create the Adidas x Hello Kitty Stan Smith Athletic Shoe for Big Kids.

These are aimed at older kids, with the size only going up to a 7 (24.6cm), but if these fit and you simply cannot wait for the sambas, then you can also purchase them at online retailers.

The Hello Kitty brand has been called a “money-making machine,” with Forbes having reported that the company had made an eye-watering $84.5 billion as of 2022! This has been down to the character-wide stretching appeal beyond Japan, with Sanrio working on collaboration after collaboration to spread the appeal of the character wider. It’s a win-win situation really, brands like Adidas get to use a popular character that everyone wants to get their hands on and Hello Kitty‘s image gets spread far and wide on everything from sneakers to McDonald’s Happy Meals.

So keep an eye out for the official Hello Kitty x Adidas Samba 2.0, because we imagine there will be a huge demand!

