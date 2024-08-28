‘Heartland’ season 18 will see the Flemings face a unique problem

Currently the longest-running Canadian show in television history, family comedy-drama Heartland was renewed for its 18th season in May 2024.

The 18th chapter in the life of the Fleming sisters will arrive on CBC in the fall of 2024, more specifically in October. For viewers based in the United States, the release window can be assumed to be sometime in 2025. The news was broken by series star Amber Marshall, who revealed the update while on the set of the show. Heartland’s steady viewership has always ensured prompt renewals, and production for the latest season was underway in May 2024 soon after the renewal was announced.

Season 17 ended on a bittersweet note for the Fleming family, who, while being overjoyed by the festivities around Shane and Chloe’s wedding, had to deal with a major financial blow as Garland Foods’ new CEO decided to cut ties with Heartland Beef. The new season will likely explore the newlywed couple’s married life along with the family’s attempts to find a new source of revenue. Nathan and Amy’s dwindling relationship is another plot point that writers might explore again after showcasing it extensively during season 17.

In terms of cast, there hasn’t been an official confirmation yet, but some of the leads will undoubtedly be back to reprise their roles. Amber Marshall and Michelle Morgan will return as Amy Fleming and Lou Fleming Morris, and here’s a tentative list of cast members who are touted to return for season 18:

Ruby and Emanuella Spencer as Lyndy Fleming

Spencer Lord as Nathan Pryce Jr.

Chris Potter as Tim Fleming

Gabriel Hogan as Peter Morris

Michelle Nolden as Jessica Cook

Kerry James as Caleb Odell

Shaun Johnston as Jack Bartlett

The initial seasons of the show were based on the book series of the same name by Lauren Brooke, with the show’s writer’s room taking creative control later. Developed for television by Murray Shostak, Heartland is one of the most popular shows in Canada’s TV history.

