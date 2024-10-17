‘He wears more makeup than Dolly Parton’: Dave Bautista hilariously roasts ‘tough guy’ Donald Trump

During a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dave Bautista hilariously roasted Donald Trump and all the men who think that Trump is the epitome of a “tough guy.”

Since his run for president in 2016, Trump has promoted toxic masculinity to the men of this country. Countless boys and men classify Trump as a “tough guy” or “real man” because he’s a man who has essentially gotten away with doing anything he wants. Despite being a convicted criminal and sexual abuser who has incited violence and hatred, he is permitted to run for President of the United States. Meanwhile, from January 6 to COVID-19 protocols, he has swayed his followers, especially men, to act defiantly and entitled, convincing them to undermine democracy and defy their government. As Trump advocates for taking away women’s rights and pushes racism and homophobia, he has consistently played into men’s desire to maintain their dominance and superiority in society.

Now, we have MAGA men like Matt Walsh insisting it is “gay” for men to like their wives and give them thoughtful gifts, and Greg Gutfeld saying you’re not a “real man” if you vote for Kamala Harris to protect women and minorities. They idolize Trump and puff out their chests while claiming to be big, tough, “Alpha males” like him. However, none of them seem to understand that their idol, Trump, is as far from a tough guy as possible. He doesn’t even boast the traditional stereotypes of masculinity pushed by his own followers.

Dave Bautista challenges Donald Trump’s “tough guy” label

Recently, Bautista appeared in a skit for Jimmy Kimmel Live! written by Jesse Joyce. In the skit, he unleashes his frustration for all the people who claim Trump is a “tough guy” and exposes the former president for who he really is: “a weak, tubby toddler.” As a former WWE wrestler, World Heavyweight Championship winner, MMA fighter, and actor who has portrayed superheroes, detectives, and spies, Bautista seems like a much more credible source on the topic of toughness than MAGA manbabies like Walsh and Gutfeld.

As Bautista spars, pummels boxing bags, makes waves on the battling ropes, and flips a tire, all seemingly without breaking a sweat, he points out all the things Trump has done to prove he’s not a tough guy, starting with pointing out how “he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton,” while showing an image of Trump’s thick, orange bronzer in comparison to Parton. He continues to discuss how Trump “whines like a baby” and had his daddy help him dodge the draft by getting a doctor to say “his whittle feet hurt.” While Trump always releases propaganda, such as fake images of him as a muscular firefighter, the reality is he can “barely hold on to an umbrella.”

I wrote this cause it’s what I always wanted to say about Trump pretending to be a tough guy. But we got the amazing @DaveBautista to say it SO much better. Thanks Dave. #TrumpIsAWeakLittleBabyBitch pic.twitter.com/Mo4ZMpOPVH — Jesse Joyce (@jessejoyce) October 17, 2024

Bautista continues running through the list of Trump’s tough guy fails, including drinking water like “a little pink chickadee,” “cheating at golf,” and doing his little dance that looks like “he’s jerking off a pair of giraffes.” He points out Trump’s numerous toddler and middle-school mean-girl tendencies of throwing tantrums and participating in juvenile social media behavior. He goes down a long list of all the things Trump is scared of, including that “real red-blooded American men” will find out he’s a toddler and a fraud. Bautista then delivers his mic drop, asking Trump, “What’s wrong, tough guy? Did someone grab you by the p*ssy? Whiny b*tch.” At that, the audience burst into cheers and applause.

The skit was quite brilliant, especially because it took all the masculinity stereotypes touted by MAGA and threw them back in their face. Obviously, some things, like one’s weight and wearing makeup, don’t define “toughness” or “manliness.” However, since MAGA men love to ridicule and mock the appearances of women and men, including claiming all liberal women are fat and ugly, it was nice to see Bautista boldly telling them to look at their own idols and selves before running their mouths. Not only that, but he proved, yet again, that one’s political leanings have nothing to do with toughness or manliness. After all, the whiny, little toddler is running as the Republican party’s nominee while the former WWE wrestler endorsed Kamala Harris.

