If you’re a man voting for Kamala Harris, you’re not a real man. This is according to Greg Gutfeld, who doesn’t believe that “real men” would ever be compelled to vote for Kamala Harris.

Harold Ford, one of Gutfeld’s co-hosts in The Five by Fox News, defended that the upcoming presidential elections will be a close race. He explained that Vice President Harris has a challenge with the black male voter base. Ford defends that if Harris is able to win this demographic, specifically in Detroit, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, then it may result in a “nail biter.”

Gutfeld couldn’t accept this idea and accused Harris of treating men like a “faceless mass.” He also criticized Harris’ ads by saying that her ads don’t feature “real men.” Rather, he believes that Harris is “treating men again like a faceless mass. A group you can exploit, just like the Dems do with blacks and women.”

Greg Gutfeld says no "real man" will vote for Kamala Harris.



"You're not a man if you ascribe to any of that and if you vote for Kamala, you are voting for that. That's why, no, Harold, you are not voting for Kamala." pic.twitter.com/qscQdALEpB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 14, 2024

Gutfeld followed up his claims with a transphobic rant about how “no real man” would believe in trans women. He claimed that sex offenders would grow their hair out just to be placed in female prisons. In addition to his absurd lies, Gutfeld implied that the LGBT+ community intends to teach children about young “anal sex.” Gutfeld, at the end of his tirade about trans people, said that these are the things that Kamala Harris stands for.

Not the alpha male Gutfeld thinks he is

The argument against Harris rests on the idea that she treats men like a group of people who are all the same. Meanwhile, Gutfeld himself ironically thinks that he has authority to dictate who the “real men” are based on their preferences. If anyone is creating an “us versus them” narrative, it’s Gutfeld, who believes that all “real men” should align with his transphobia.

Social media users poked fun at Gutfeld and sarcastically called him the “beacon of masculinity.”

Few things less manly than Greg Gutfeld wearing an over-tailored polo shirt ranting about “real men”. https://t.co/CnjhKHeIGh — Eric Blyler (@e_blyler) October 14, 2024

Others online were even less convinced that Gutfeld was a credible source of masculine advice. One user wrote, “If I ever need advice as to what is a “real man,” I will definitely not go to Greg Gutfeld.” Clearly, Gutfeld has bigger problems to deal with than gender policing other men. He can start with picking out better polo shirts before he speaks up on the subject of masculinity.

