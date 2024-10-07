‘He then proceeded to grab her hands’: Country music star Garth Brooks faces disturbing sexual assault allegations from former employee

Celebrated Country artist Garth Brooks is in troubled waters, as a makeup artist has come out and accused him of sexual assault, which includes rape and sexually inappropriate conduct at other times.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rape and sexual harassment

The woman, referred to as Jane Roe in the lawsuit filed against Brooks alleges that the 62-year-old raped her in a hotel room. The complaint also mentions Brooks repeatedly sent her vulgar messages, groped her breasts, and exposed himself to her on multiple occasions, without her consent. The complainant claims that she underwent severe trauma because of these episodes, pushing her on the verge of killing herself.

Here’s what the lawsuit states:

“Brooks is desperate to prevent his millions of fans from learning about the horrific things he has said and done to a junior female employee who did nothing to deserve such treatment.” Jane Roe’s lawsuit

Notably, Brooks filed an anticipatory lawsuit last month in Mississippi, alleging that the woman was seeking payment to the tune of millions of dollars in return for not going ahead with a sexual harassment complaint. Brooks’ lawsuit didn’t specify it was on his behalf, as it was in the name of the plaintiff, John Doe.

It claims that the singer is being subjected to defamation, emotional distress, and attempted extortion. Filed on September 13, the lawsuit requests the court of law to issue an order prohibiting the complainant from pursuing the matter further and also seeks compensatory damages in return.

Here’s what Brook’s version of the lawsuit entails:

“Defendant’s allegations are not true. Defendant’s publication of these false allegations was not privileged but was made with malice, ill will, and for the improper purpose of extorting an unwarranted payment from Plaintiff.” Garth Brook’s lawsuit

The complainant is represented by Douglas Wigdor, a key figure in filing multiple #metoo lawsuits against Harvey Weinstein which potentially played a role in getting him behind bars. Wigdor’s other high-profile cases include the 2022 class action lawsuit from NFL coaches Brian Flores, Steve Wilks, and Ray Horton against the league on the grounds of discriminatory behavior, and representing the hotel maid in the Dominique Strauss-Kahn sexual assault case.

According to the complainant, the rape incident allegedly took place in May 2019. According to her, Garth Brooks booked a hotel for both of them for a stay in Los Angeles following a Grammy tribute and raped her violently the same night. The incident was followed by Brooks repeatedly discussing his sexual fantasies in front of her, ogling at her chest, and coercing her into opening her shirt so that he could masturbate while groping her breasts.

Garth Brooks has released a statement against the allegations of rape and sexual misconduct: "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth,… — Variety (@Variety) October 4, 2024

Brooks has denied all the allegations, claiming that he refuses to pay “hush money” to the woman. You can read his statement in full here. Brooks married Country legend Trisha Yearwood in 2005 and has three children (August Anna Brooks, Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks, and Allie Coleen Brooks) from his previous marriage with Sandy Mahl.

