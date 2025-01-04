‘He only wanted you for your votes’: MAGAs are now realizing the dangers of supporting Trump

It’s nice to see 2025 beginning with a little FAFO.

Recommended Videos

Shockingly, everything that Donald Trump has done up to this point hasn’t raised red flags among his supporters. Despite his repeated assurances where he, quite literally, said he only wanted them for their votes. On X (formerly Twitter), Alex Cole shared this statement alongside a screenshot from famed conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

Hahahahaha You thought Trump cared about you poor losers. He literally said he only wanted you for your votes. pic.twitter.com/myatyPi3xh — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 29, 2024

“Our free speech isn’t as valuable as the tech right,” she says. She also references Elon Musk’s recent X tirade where he removed verification badges from conservatives who disagreed with his stance on overseas tech visas, saying, “Disagree? Poof! You’re silenced and Categorized as ‘spam’.”

Better late than never, I suppose? Even if in this case, being late results in a much more permanent situation. It also, more or less, confirms the growing rift in the transition team about Musk’s omnipresence. The disillusionment is delicious. All of his MAGA supporters voted him in because they were so certain that he’d be on their side, even though that has never truly been the case. Trump is for what Trump wants. If you happen to agree with him, then bully for you.

It will definitely be interesting in the weeks leading up to Inauguration Day–as well as the weeks after–to see who else comes out against this “new America.” It seems like plenty of Republicans are going to learn that they were just votes to Trump and nothing more.

Unfortunately, though, it’s sad that we had to even get here in the first place. On one hand, it’s amazing how much Trump has had MAGA Republicans under his spell throughout this election cycle, even while being incredibly frank that he was using them. On the other hand, why is it that politics has to be like this now? Not that it has ever been good, of course, but it seems like since 2015 we have been stuck in a perpetual cycle of the same issues with no resolutions.

Loomer will undoubtedly be just another former Trump supporter. Things look grim for the upcoming administration, and with Musk still around, it could sour even more quickly. Though, even if he and Trump ever do actually go “splitsville,” as they say, he’s here to stay. For now, at least. And you all believed him. X user Kim mleczko said it best: “They had plenty of chances to wake up. They chose not to.”

They had plenty of chances to wake up. They chose not to. — Kim mleczko (@KimMleczko) December 29, 2024

Hope they set their clocks early on January 21st.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy