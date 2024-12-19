‘He looks like Peacemaker’s racist dad:’ Donald Trump’s new haircut is getting roasted online

Someone hates Donald Trump in his close circle. That’s the only way this new haircut he just debuted makes any sense. Because why else would you willingly look like that?

After years of people making fun of Trump’s hair, I guess he had enough and wanted to give us new material to work with. Because this haircut is somehow worse than the last one. I didn’t think the hair that looked like a hair piece but reportedly wasn’t could be topped and yet here we are. Trump walked to a group of his supporters and asked if they were all Republicans with his new hair displayed.

One user stated that Trump’s new haircut was reminiscent of a certain comic book character played by Robert Patrick. I am referring to Auggie Smith, of course. Or you know, Peacemaker’s father. Probably better described as the person did on X. “He looks like Peacemaker’s racist dad.”

You can’t make this shit up pic.twitter.com/SI5oKKS7BQ — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) December 19, 2024

Look, I get it. Some people just have REALLY bad hair naturally and there isn’t much you can do about it. But maybe don’t wear your hair like this. This doesn’t look good on anyone but then again, I don’t think any kind of hair style will look good on Trump.

As filmmaker John Handem Piette pointed out, it is giving cursed energy. “He legit looks like he crawled on all fours out of the ninth circle of hell.” Many were in the comments saying that his hair is a “respect” thing because he took his MAGA hat off to greet his fans in the club after playing golf. If this was a sign of respect, I’d be so mad because it is ugly as sin to look at.

While it might just be a styling issue, there is no denying the fact that he looks like the racist father of Peacemaker. And we all know how that ended up…

