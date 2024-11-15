‘He belong no where near America’s health’: Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services pick is being demolished by the internet

Trump has once again turned to his cabinet slot machine to pick loyalists for key government roles. This time, Trump chose Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Given Kennedy Jr.’s past statements on health issues, many Americans are rightfully horrified.

Since winning the 2024 Presidential Election, Trump has been on a whirlwind shopping spree for his new cabinet members. A number of announcements have been made, the majority of which are horrifically underqualified for the roles Trump is trying to squeeze them into.

So far, Trump has put forward Marco Rubio, a man with aggressive foreign policies, as Secretary of State. Matt Gaetz, formerly under investigation for sex trafficking, has been put forward for Attorney General. Tulsi Gabbard has been put forward to act as Director of National Intelligence, despite having little direct experience with intelligence work, and now we have Kennedy Jr. positioned to take over the Department of Health and Human Services.

Why do many feel that’s a bad idea?

Kennedy Jr. has openly made false claims over vaccines, saying in an interview in March that he doubted the efficacy of the measles vaccination. He was even briefly banned from Instagram after sharing false information regarding the Covid pandemic and vaccinations in 2021. Earlier this month, Kennedy Jr. also spoke about removing fluoride from the public water supply. He claimed – once again, falsely – that the chemical was associated with cancer and bone fractures.

For many Americans, the idea of a man who has made so many egregiously false claims regarding medicine and has no credible experience within the medical field running the country’s health is quite preposterous. Health experts have voiced their concerns on the matter. Published in Reuters, Dr. Ashish Jha, former White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator and dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said:

“Most people don’t realize this is not about fluoride in water, or even vaccines, as important as they are. The HHS Secretary oversees Medicare. He and his appointees will decide what medicines are available to the American people.”

It isn’t just health professionals that are worried. Many have taken to sharing their opinions on the matter, decrying Trump’s pick and questioning Kennedy Jr.s’ appropriateness for the role.

“He is anti-science.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promoted many controversial health-related conspiracy theories:



1. Vaccines & Autism – Claims vaccines cause autism, despite extensive debunking.



2. COVID-19 Vaccines – Suggests they’re unsafe, countered by strong data proving efficacy.



3. Bill Gates… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 14, 2024

Since the announcement, many have taken to sharing their concerns on the social media platform X. Individuals are pointing out just how bad a pick Kennedy Jr. is for the role, highlighting his conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine stance. When the poster, Brian Krassenstein, was asked whether or not the above list he posted was bad, he simply responded:

Yes it's bad. He belong no where near America's Health. He is anti-science. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 14, 2024

A page by the name of ‘Republicans Against Trump’ wanted to remind people of the very real outcomes of Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine propaganda.

Flashback to when RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine activism led to a measles outbreak in Samoa that resulted in the death of 83 people, mostly children. pic.twitter.com/YYCOlE2Cnj https://t.co/mbAv2XoRft — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 14, 2024

If Kennedy Jr. does manage to further his views on vaccines through his powerful position within the Department of Health and Human Services, then previously eradicated diseases may make a comeback.

Measles, mumps, polio and everything else seeing RFK Jr. taking over HHS like… pic.twitter.com/UoKwWrRvUx — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 14, 2024

All of Trump’s selections have led this user to believe he is trying to create a kakistocracy, meaning a government made up of the worst possible people.

Very little of what Trump does these days amazes me.



Any one of the last three of Trump’s Cabinet-level picks (Gabbard as DNI, Gaetz as AG, RFK Jr for HHS), standing alone, would arguably have been the worst in American history.



The fact that Trump made all three in a span… — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 14, 2024

Kennedy Jr. does want to overhaul U.S. food production, citing pesticides and chemicals in agriculture and food additives as contributors to Americans’ health issues. Left-leaning groups have long pushed for tighter regulations, but they worry Kennedy Jr. won’t make changes. Scott Faber, a lobbyist for the Environmental Working Group, told Politico, “People are right to be worried about toxic food chemicals,” but added, “They’re wrong, based on his first term in office, to presume that President Trump will do anything about them.” Whether or not his selection will pass the Senate is another thing. It will be a new test for the Senate as to whether or not they give the green light to this controversial pick of cabinet members.

