NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listens as he is introduced by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach during the World Values Network's Presidential candidate series at the Glasshouse on July 25, 2023 in New York City. Kennedy Jr., who is running a longshot primary campaign against President Joe Biden, joined Rabbi Shmuley Boteach to discuss fighting antisemitism and the championing of Israel. Kennedy has faced backlash for his stances on vaccines, most recently for comments he made suggesting that the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease could have been “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people,” while sparing Jewish and Chinese people. He has denied allegations of racism and antisemitism. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘This looks like eight dollar eggs to me’: The internet destroys the ‘cheaper eggs’ Trump voter argument

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Nov 15, 2024 01:04 am

Donald Trump just announced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) as his pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Aside from his anti-vaccine conspiracies, RFK’s appointment might affect the cost of food with added preservatives.

Recommended Videos

In a YouTube video, RFK criticized big food corporations for adding tartrazine (Yellow # 5) to several food products and medicinal goods. He claims that America would be healthier if all the chemical additives were “taken out” of these food items. Without nuance, RFK rooted out that food coloring is causing the rising health problems in America. He cited a rising maternal mortality rate, mental health issues, and autoimmune diseases.

More research is needed to see if tartrazine has a causal relationship with ADHD and other autoimmune diseases that RFK claims it has. Nobody denies that kids should be able to eat more whole foods. Nobody denies that kids should be able to eat more whole foods. That still doesn’t mean RFK’s claims are confirmed by experts.

MAHA may cost a lot

‘Make America Healthy Again’ (MAHA) is RFK’s biggest agenda. The bigger question is: can Americans afford it?

One concerned social media user theorized that the price of food may increase under Trump’s administration because of this push for organic food. She wrote, “This looks like eight dollar eggs to me.” She cites that RFK might push back against preservatives that would increase shelf life. In addition to that, she worried that farm workers would be halved. Deportations of undocumented migrants include those who work in farms, after all. Tariffs on food packaging may also increase grocery prices. Overall, this scenario seems like the perfect storm for hyperinflation.

Secondly, another important question to ask is—to what end will RFK pursue in his quest for MAHA? Because in line with his plans, RFK intends to disrupt what he calls “pesticide-intensive agriculture.” Several farm groups, such as the American Farm Bureau Federation, expressed their concerns to the Senate about RFK’s misinformed claims. Hopefully, pseudoscience doesn’t prevail.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.