HBO Max Series Made for Love Is a Twisted Story of Survival With a Dash of Sci-Fi

Love takes a chilling and dark turn in HBO Max Original series Made for Love. And surprisingly enough, it’s a dark comedy and not a drama that is coming our way in this story about love, divorce, and control. Made for Love follows Hazel Green, played by Cristin Milioti, a thirty-something woman on the run after years of being stuck in a suffocating marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol, played by Billy Magnussen.

What’s noteworthy, and kind of wild for this story, is that Byron has implanted a monitoring device in Hazel’s brain. It allows him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” every step of the way as she tries to gain her independence from him. And from what I can tell from the trailer, he’s done this to Hazel because he wants the perfect wife. Sorry, not sorry, but I’d flee, too, from that controlling and toxic environment.

Made for Love stars Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera and Ray Romano. Lead Cristin Milioti is best known for her work in Palm Springs, Black Mirror, Fargo, and the Wolf on Wall Street. Billy Magnussen, her onscreen husband, is known for Into the Woods, Game Night, and The Big Short.

The series is executive produced by Christina Lee, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Christina Lee, known for her work Search Party, Wet Hot Summer, and Super Fun Night, is showrunner and Paramount Television Studios is the studio. Made for Love is based on a novel by author Alissa Nutting, who also is listed under series writing credits on IMDB.

(image: John P. Johnson/HBO Max)

