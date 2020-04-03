Here’s Your Weekend Viewing: HBO Just Made a Huge Chunk of Great Content FREE

Well, that’s our weekend sorted. And yours too. HBO announced today that they are taking down their paywall for a huge raft of content, including some of our favorite shows of 2019, along with some major HBO classics. That’s right, starting today you can watch Succession, Barry and so much more for free.

According to HBO, they’re doing this “To provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation.” They’re calling it “Stay At Home Box Office” to in part remind you what “HBO” actually stands for. It’s also somewhat akin to stereotypical drug dealer saying they’ll give you a taste for free to get you hooked. HBOMax is coming to platforms in just a few months, so this is a clear teaser for that.

But that’s fine. A lot of these shows are worth getting hooked on, and have been deservedly cleaning up at awards shows. We here at The Mary Sue are obsessed with Barry, where Bill Hader plays a hitman who takes up improv. We’re also, like everyone else, completely in the tank for Succession. If the current state of the world has you jonesing for some tales of rich assholes suffering and backstabbing, you’ve got to check this one out.

But there’s other great stuff on this list as well that can occupy an entire weekend and beyond. All seven seasons of The Sopranos. Six seasons of Veep. The entirety of Six Feet Under. You can finally watch all of The Wire like you’ve been meaning to for ten years. And you can watch the first three seasons of True Blood. Don’t misunderstand, all seven seasons are there and free but … the shows goes downhill pretty terribly starting with season four.

There are also some great documentaries streaming, including McMillion$. If you’re done with Tiger King you’re hungry for more tales of conspiracy, greed, possible murder and mob involvement set against a backdrop of Florida zaniness and blue-collar America, you have to check this series out.

Don’t feel like a binge? There are over a dozen Warner Brothers (the parent company of HBO) releases available as well, including Detective Pikachu which is a surprisingly great noir take on Pokemon, as well as the absolutely bananas flop, Sucker Punch.

So strap on in. You can head over to your local app store to download the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visit HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com. Also check out the on-demand section on your cable provider, which might also have this sweet, sweet content.

Happy watching!

