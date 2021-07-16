HBO’s The Last of Us Series Casts the Original Voice of Tommy in New Role

HBO’s The Last of Us just keeps getting better and better with every announcement that comes our way. This time around it has to do with the original voice of Tommy, Joel’s younger brother and a supporting character of the series. Jeffrey Pierce, known for other works such as Castle Rock and Bosch, will join the HBO series—as a character other than Tommy. Details are scarce, but what we do is that he will play a recurring rebel character named Perry, according to CBR.

This news comes just as Gabriel Luna, who plays the onscreen version of Tommy, posted a photo of the main cast and crew smiling at the camera. In the pic, he is joined by Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, and Nico Parker, who plays his daughter, Sarah. We had feels when it was first posted, because we all know what follows, and this news of the OG Tommy joining The Last of Us series has reignited those feelings inside of us once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Luna (@iamgabrielluna)

The Last of Us season one will consist of 10 episodes and will be adapted from the video game of the same title. With the series beginning production in July, we’re hoping for more sneak peeks of what’s to come for our cast, crew, and fav characters of the Naughty Dog and HBO series. Until then, I can only speculate that this version of Tommy, a.k.a. Perry, will have a moment with Pedro Pascal’s Joel. It might be small for all we know, but it acts like a cool Easter egg for those that have experienced the game.

But with the news that The Last of Us series will differ from the game, I can actually hope that their meeting is more than a passing moment. And maybe, just maybe, he’ll have a bigger role to play in the resistance at the end of the world in The Last of Us. Because Marlene, the head of the resistance known as the Fireflies, who is played by OG actress Merle Dandridge, is gonna need backup and muscle to get things moving when it comes to this story and the last hope for humanity that they are faced with in the form of Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey.

(image: Naughty Dog)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]