HBO decided to make the wrong move and announce that Made For Love has been canceled. Why would HBO do this? I suppose because they hate our happiness. The show, based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, saw Cristin Milioti as Hazel Green, a woman who is married to tech mogul Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), and we got to see her growth and power as she began to learn of just how controlling Byron was. By finally breaking out of the “Hub” and going back to her father, Hazel forced Byron’s hand to listen to her, and the two started to question everything about their “romance.”

It was a slow build, and season 2 gave us quite the cliffhanger to unpack, so the news that season 3 won’t be coming is a travesty—mainly because, again, I was left on a cliffhanger and have QUESTIONS. It was so good, and original, and a show that just felt easy to watch and theorize about, and it just feels wrong that that we’re never going to get back to the Hub.

Maybe if we’re loud enough, we can save Made For Love. Or maybe this is just the end, but this one stings.

(featured image: HBO)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Geico ordered to pay Missouri woman $5.2 million after she contracted STD in a car the insured. (via CNN)

Disney is trying to figure out how their nearly $6k Star Wars hotel is flopping. (via Fatherly)

Kristen Stewart is developing a LGBTQ+ ghost-hunting show. Yes, you’ve read that correctly. (via CBR)

Isabel Parigi cataloged the Late Night with Seth Meyers series ‘Corrections.’ (via Pajiba)

The United States will stop requiring COVID-19 testing for passengers entering the country. (via CNN)

