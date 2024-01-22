When Are We Getting ‘Hazbin Hotel’ Episode 5?!?!

Hazbin Hotel is out now, and we won’t mince words here: It might just be one of the most important adult animated TV shows to debut in 2024. Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano’s musical series has been in development for years, finally hitting Amazon’s streaming service this past January.

Recommended Videos

It’s almost surreal, given the pilot episode first launched in October 2019. In the meantime, we Hazbin fans have been surviving off new installments from the Helluva Boss series since then. But a woman cannot live on Helluva Boss alone!

The Hazbin Hotel Amazon series launched on January 18, with the first four episodes readily available for streaming. Since then, fans have been wondering when the fifth episode will launch, given there are only eight episodes in total for the first season. If you want to catch the next installment for Hazbin Hotel, here’s what you need to know about episode five.

Hazbin Hotel’s Season 1, Episode 5 release date

(Prime Video)

Charlie Morningstar and the Hazbin Hotel return pretty quickly after the first four episodes, with “Dad Beat Dad” debuting on January 25, 2024. The sixth episode in the series, “Welcome to Heaven,” will also launch on this day. Fans can expect this weekly schedule to continue, as the final two episodes are set to drop on February 1, 2024.

Amazon releases Hazbin Hotel episodes simultaneously across time zones. In the U.S., you can watch new episodes each Thursday at 8PM ET, 7PM CT, 6PM MT, and 5PM PT. U.K. viewers can expect the show to premiere at 1am the following day. That means Hazbin Hotel episode 5 will premiere on January 26 at 1AM in the U.K., along with episode 6.

According to FlixPatrol, Hazbin Hotel has topped Amazon Prime worldwide, with only one show beating it in rankings: Reacher. It remains the second most popular Amazon TV show in the U.S., and a second season is already on the way. So don’t worry, Hazbin fans: Even if the show’s Amazon debut will end quickly, it looks like the series has a bright future ahead.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]