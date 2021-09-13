Kate Bishop is going to be the best in Marvel’s Hawkeye TV series, and that’s that. The trailer for the Disney+ show—with the introduction of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, the return of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, the introduction of Alaqua Cox’s Echo, and more—dropped today, and honestly, I’m here for Kate Bishop, but the movies’ Clint Barton himself is a tough sell.

In Avengers: Endgame, Clint went on a racist vigilante murder spree in Mexico and Japan. But what I like about the Hawkeye trailer is that it doesn’t seem to paint that as a good thing or that anyone is okay with what happened, including Clint Barton. Hawkeye is a deeper look into Clint Barton as one of the last few original Avengers, and it looks like the show features him trying to come to terms with what he’s done while also passing off the torch to Kate, and you know what? Good.

But then, there’s the fact that the show comes with horrific allegations against star Jeremey Renner from his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, and the two are in the midst of a custody battle over their young daughter. While most are not fans of Renner or his version of Hawkeye, this does seem to be the character’s swan song. (And with Loki establishing different versions of these characters in different universes, we could still see a different Clint Barton at some point down the line who doesn’t come with this baggage.)

Christmastime has hit for the Avengers, and while it seems as if Clint’s family is excited to spend the holiday with him, Kate Bishop has other plans, and it seems as if those plans include getting Clint’s attention by donning his Ronin gear and reminding Clint of what he’s done.

The new era of Marvel is a lot of saying goodbye to our favorite characters that we have grown with throughout the last decade. With Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff, and Steve Rogers gone, there is only Bruce Banner, Thor, and Clint Barton left, and while Bruce Banner and Thor might be around for a while based on their abilities, Clint is just a regular human man who clearly has put his body through a lot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So will Hawkeye be his final outing? Is Kate Bishop going to completely take on the mantle of Hawkeye and will we finally have the Young Avengers? All of this (and seemingly more) is going to be answered this winter.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]