comScore
The Mary Sue

Things We Saw Today: Hawkeye May Have Found Its Kate Bishop With Hailee Steinfield

by | 6:00 pm, September 9th, 2019

Hailee Steinfeld and Jorge Lendeborg in Bumblebee (2018)

I, a stan of True Grit, can be heard yelling from all the mountaintops about the prospect of Hailee Steinfeld playing Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Based on the character from the popular Young Avengers run, Bishop has become a fan favorite and one that many longed to see take on the role of Hawkeye in the MCU. Now Variety is reporting that Steinfeld may have the role.

For the new show, the rumor is that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is training Bishop to take his place as Hawkeye among the Avengers and, to my delight, it seems as if all signs are pointing to us getting an eventual Young Avengers era within the MCU. I’m excited that Kate Bishop is getting her time to shine, and if it is Hailee Steinfeld bringing her to life, at least we know that she’ll knock it out of the park.

Reactions to the casting ranged from excitement to those who were seemingly indifferent to the news; many are waiting to see if the news is 100% confirmed before they really get excited about it.

We do have to keep in mind that while Variety reports that Steinfeld has been offered the role, we don’t know what’s happening on her end. There may still be others in talks to take on Bishop in Hawkeye. But for right now, I’m going to rewatch The Edge of Seventeen and cry over how much I love Hailee Steinfeld.

(via Variety, image: Universal Pictures)

Here are some other stories we saw today:

  • Kent State canceled a women’s hockey game for … men’s fireworks? (via Mediaite)
  • A profile on Tina Turner? Yes please. (via The New York Times)

  • Everything is Rambo as the Alamo Drafthouse hosts a marathon in preparation for the newest film in the franchise! (via Slashfilm)
  • Andrew Scott would like the media to stop describing him as “openly gay”. (via Pinknews)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
, ,
Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. to collaborate on music together. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Editorial Policies | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime