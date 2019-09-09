Things We Saw Today: Hawkeye May Have Found Its Kate Bishop With Hailee Steinfield

I, a stan of True Grit, can be heard yelling from all the mountaintops about the prospect of Hailee Steinfeld playing Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Based on the character from the popular Young Avengers run, Bishop has become a fan favorite and one that many longed to see take on the role of Hawkeye in the MCU. Now Variety is reporting that Steinfeld may have the role.

‘Hawkeye’ Disney Plus Series Eyes Hailee Steinfeld for Lead Role (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/ncxNuc4CGq — Variety (@Variety) September 9, 2019

For the new show, the rumor is that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is training Bishop to take his place as Hawkeye among the Avengers and, to my delight, it seems as if all signs are pointing to us getting an eventual Young Avengers era within the MCU. I’m excited that Kate Bishop is getting her time to shine, and if it is Hailee Steinfeld bringing her to life, at least we know that she’ll knock it out of the park.

Reactions to the casting ranged from excitement to those who were seemingly indifferent to the news; many are waiting to see if the news is 100% confirmed before they really get excited about it.

I literally just had to suppress a scream, because Hailee Steinfeld! as Kate!! Bishop!!! https://t.co/GWtvFdciQG — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) September 9, 2019

Who had “Hailee as Kate Bishop” on their bingo card? https://t.co/ZufjWpOJFa — Romina J (@filinadiangirl) September 9, 2019

I cannot be reached for comment at this time. https://t.co/9OryzaTwss — Marika Brownlee (@marikaelon) September 9, 2019

We do have to keep in mind that while Variety reports that Steinfeld has been offered the role, we don’t know what’s happening on her end. There may still be others in talks to take on Bishop in Hawkeye. But for right now, I’m going to rewatch The Edge of Seventeen and cry over how much I love Hailee Steinfeld.

(via Variety, image: Universal Pictures)

