Just yesterday evening, we got confirmation that Hailee Steinfield is playing Kate Bishop in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series Hawkeye. Like clockwork, more information on the cast has started to drop. We heard a little birdy tweeting about Florence Pugh joining the cast earlier this week, and now Variety is confirming the Black Widow star’s involvement along with quite the cast of characters from the world of Hawkeye comics.

Actors who are newly confirmed for Hawkeye include Pugh, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. Vera Farmiga (The Departed) is set to star as Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mother, with Fra Fee starring as the mercenary villain known as Clown (Kazimierz Kazimierczak). Tony Dalton will play Jack Duquesne AKA Swordsman, who is a mentor to Hawkeye. Alaqua Cox is the newcomer who will play Maya Lopez (the real name of the character Echo, who is deaf and has “photographic reflexes,” the ability to perfectly match anyone’s movements), and Zahn McClarnon is playing William Lopez, the character who is likely Echo’s father. Even more exciting is that Echo’s casting is wonderfully true to the character:

Alaqua Cox, who is Deaf Native American, will play ECHO in Hawkeye Series! pic.twitter.com/HtkbVH9y0E — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 3, 2020

It seems like there’s some incredible talent hopping onboard Hawkeye, and we can’t wait to see them in action. I was excited about the prospect of just seeing a live-action Kate Bishop on screen, but the inclusion of all these characters means that the show is likely going to center around her training to take on the Hawkeye title from Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton (or at least that’s what I’m assuming) amongst formidable friends and foes.

The new era of Marvel is upon us and honestly, it’s f**king incredible. These characters are inspiring and so strong on the page and to get to see them in live-action is something that many fans never thought would be possible. I long for the day when Riri Williams gets her time and with the excellent MCU Disney+ developments as of late, my dream could come true. Because with Kate Bishop joining the ranks of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau? The MCU’s TV sphere is only getting better and better, and we hope that Hawkeye will play a big part in that.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

