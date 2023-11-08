Have Yourself a Merry Little ‘Midsommar’ With A24’s New Merch

I don’t know about you, but I’m still obsessed with Florence Pugh in Midsommar. If you’re also a May Queen girlie, get ready to spend your money on A24’s new collection based on the Ari Aster film. Trust me, you’ll want to own all this new merch.

Midsommar took us on a journey with Dani (Pugh), who is struggling to come to terms with an immense loss. Her grief is fueled by boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor), who sees her more as a burden than a woman he loves when Dani joins him and his guy friends on a trip to rural Sweden. Throughout the movie, we see Dani come into her own as woman as a series of upsetting incidents unfold around them. Midsommar is described as follows: “A couple travel to Sweden to visit their friend’s rural hometown for its fabled midsummer festival, but what begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.”

The new merch is perfect for those who can’t stop thinking about the Ari Aster film and Dani’s journey.

(A24)

The collection includes the “The film’s long-awaited Screenplay Book – the tenth in their beloved series ($60)” as well as a “special decorative Hårga patch” that is $10. The shop also restocked the May Queen embroidered logo tee, which sells for $40, as well as the Midsommar incense temple, which costs $45.

(A24)

The screenplay book has become a staple for fans of A24, and this one takes fans on a journey through the creation of Midsommar, including the screenplay as well as images from the film.

(A24)

This new merch push comes after the film was re-released in October and as fans continue to share their love for Pugh’s Dani.

Do it for Dani

(A24)

Out of the catalog of A24 horror films and even just Ari Aster’s filmography, there is something about Midsommar that has stood the test of time. Released in 2019, it took the world by storm with fans dressing like Dani for Halloween and many continuing to praise it as one of Pugh’s best roles, rightfully so.

Dani means a lot to people, myself included. She’s a woman who is struggling, lost in her own grief, and she is alone despite having “friends” with her. These friends are tired of her and they feel as if they’re justified in almost mocking her for how she is coping. Watching her journey when she gets to Sweden and comes into her own is what makes this movie one of the best there is.

This collection, and the excitement around it, shows that the hype for Midsommar hasn’t died down, despite our love for other films from A24 and Ari Aster. It is about time that it got its own screenplay book and personally, I cannot wait to read about Midsommar from a different perspective.

(featured image: A24)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]