Hasbro Selfie Series Will Put Your Face on an Action Figure and Whoops There Goes My Money

Do you like action figures? Do you like your own face? Well hold onto your plastic molded hat, because Hasbro is releasing a line of customizable action figures. The Hasbro Selfie Series allows fans to customize their own collector-grade 6-inch action figure by using 3D scanning technology via the Hasbro Pulse mobile app. Once users have scanned their heads, they can choose a hairstyle and customize their character’s look. Hasbro has partnered with 3D printing company FormLabs, who will print the scanned heads, which can then be attached to your choice of character costume designs from properties like Power Rangers, Ghostbusters, G.I. JOE, Marvel, and Star Wars. The results are pretty cool.

As nerd culture has gone mainstream, fans have long sought to personalize their passions. From cosplay to fanfiction to RPGs, we’re always looking for the next bespoke fandom experience.

“We are super excited to dive into the world of personalization and customization with Hasbro Selfie Series. We have done extensive research to truly understand the fan’s ask for a personalized product, and the team has done a fantastic job at making that dream a reality,” says Brian Chapman, Hasbro President of Design, Development and Innovation. “The innovation on this proprietary technology is truly remarkable, and we cannot wait to give fans the opportunity to add themselves to their collections.”

“Hasbro Selfie Series is giving us a new way to engage with the fans,” says Kwamina Crankson, General Manager & Senior Vice President, Hasbro Direct. “We are just scratching the surface when it comes to customization, and we’re excited to see where this new, innovative platform takes us.”

Hasbro’s Selfie Series is set to debut in Fall 2022, but the company will be previewing the technology at San Diego Comic-Con. A Select number of fans will be the first to make their own custom action figures, so if you’re hitting up SDCC, swing by the Hasbro Pulse Info Desk in Booth #3213 to get your chance.

The rest of us will have to wait until the fall, when the Selfie Series will be available for $59.99 (plus tax).

