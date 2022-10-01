Toy collectors unite! This weekend is Hasbro Pulse Con 2022, a virtual event where the historic toy company rolls out their latest offerings. There’s plenty to see and get excited about, with new toys from popular brands like Star Wars, Power Rangers, Transformers, and G.I. Joe to name a few. But we’re especially excited for these retro action figures inspired by Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. With Indiana Jones 5 coming to theaters next summer, fans are naturally nostalgic for the original series. So Hasbro is capitalizing on that nostalgia with their Indiana Jones Retro Collection, inspired by the O.G. Kenner Toys line of the 1980s.

Revealed at #HasbroPulseCon2022, check out Indiana Jones Adventure Series Staff of Ra Headpiece! Highly detailed, this premium Staff of Ra Headpiece electronic talisman is designed to replicate the ancient medallion. Pre-order today beginning at 6:00pm ET on #HasbroPulse! pic.twitter.com/pNVn00FCQN — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) October 1, 2022

Indy himself will be the only retro figure available, at 3.75 inch-scale. The figure comes with a pistol and a whip. The Indiana Jones Adventure Series features 6-inch figures, with the first wave featuring characters from Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). These realistic figures include Indiana Jones, Marion Ravenwood, Sallah, Major Arnold Toht (which comes with a melted face option), and Rene Belloq. There’s also a Staff of Ra Headpiece, and each figure comes with a “Build an Artifact” piece that assembles into the Ark of the Covenant.

Hasbro has seen similar success with the Kenner-inspired Star Wars and Ghostbusters toys. It seems that as long as these beloved ’80s franchises are being rebooted, Hasbro will be there for us elder millennials and our insatiable need for action figures (it’s not an addiction, I can quit any time I want).

