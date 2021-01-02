Whelp, we made it: 2020 is officially in the history books as one of the crappiest years in recent memory. And while we white-knuckled our way through the final days of 2020, we’ve been so busy counting down the clock that we haven’t had much time to consider what 2021 has in store. Luckily for us, Harry Styles has joined forces with Phoebe Waller-Bridge to kick off the new year on a positive and uplifting note.

The duo star in Styles’ new music video for his song “Treat People With Kindness”. Directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, the video has already been viewed over 6.7 million times on YouTube. Filmed in black and white, the video embraces an old Hollywood aesthetic as Styles performs on stage in a swanky night club. Waller-Bridge makes her way through the audience to the stage, where they perform a choreographed dance routine together a la Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

It is, in a word, delightful. The two stars are clearly having a blast, with the upbeat tempo of the song underscoring the positive message of the lyrics. It is a refreshingly joyful expression that serves as a direct rebuke of the pain and sadness of 2020. After such a cruel year which has indulged humanity’s worst instincts, it’s more important now than ever to treat one another with kindness and empathy.

The video also offers a fun tweak on gender roles by focusing on Waller-Bridge’s POV. She’s the one breaking hearts in the office above the club, and it’s her gaze that follows Styles. Styles, no stranger to playing with gender expression, is clearly having fun with the role reversal.

I mean, how can you not smile when Waller-Bridge and Styles are sporting matching sequined argyle vests and white suits? And how can you not enjoy Waller-Bridge’s signature smirk-to-camera, made famous by her Fleabag alter ego? After such a relentlessly brutal year, this video is like balm for the soul.

Fans on social media are even pairing the video with other songs like “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and other feel-good numbers:

today i offer you harry styles and phoebe waller-bridge doing the time warp. tomorrow? yes, i'll do the same pic.twitter.com/NRQyyqStRB — roc (@rubberIine) January 1, 2021

harry styles and phoebe waller-bridge dancing to "paisaje" pic.twitter.com/tUcxhWuCIE — harry dancing to (@harrydancingt) January 2, 2021

“Treat People With Kindness” offers a glittery, feel-good vibe that will hopefully set the tone for 2021. Let’s dace our way into this new year with brightness, kindness, and sincerity. Let’s allow ourselves to feel joyful over silly things. And let’s remind each other not to equate cynicism with reality or maturity.

Good things are on the horizon. Let’s rise to meet them with a spring in our step and sequins in our hearts. And above all, let’s treat one another with kindness.

(featured image: screencap/Harry Styles)

