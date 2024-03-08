‘Harry Potter’ Star Miriam Margolyes Mercilessly Drags Adult Fans

Happy International Women’s Day to Miriam Margolyes, one of our most iconic character actors and an absolute legend in interviews—including a recent sit-down in which Margolyes gives her honest opinion on adult fans of Harry Potter.

Margolyes is a prolific actor with a career spanning stage and screen, and credits including Romeo + Juliet, Blackadder, Doctor Who, and Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence. No matter what you’re into, Miriam Margolyes is there. That includes Harry Potter. Margolyes played Professor Sprout in the film franchise based on a series of children’s books written by transphobic British author J.K. Rowling, a self-identified TERF.

During an interview on New Zealand TV’s 1News, Margolyes was asked about the differences between Blackadder and Harry Potter fans, to which she replied, “I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now.”

“It was 25 years ago,” Margolyes continued. “It’s for children. I think it’s for children. But they get stuck in it.” She went on to describe receiving Cameo requests from fans for Harry Potter-themed weddings. “And I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’” Margolyes wondered. “I can’t even think about it.”

Margolyes went on to say that she’s grateful for Harry Potter, “But it’s over. That’s what I think.” Ohhhhh I so badly wish that were true. Unfortunately, HBO is determined to plow ahead with a new Harry Potter TV series—with Rowling’s involvement.

(featured image: Screenshot / 1News, YouTube)

