Harry and Meghan Promise ‘Full Truth’ in Latest Trailer For Docuseries

Since formally stepping back from their royal duties in March of 2020, Harry and Meghan have periodically set the world alight with their apparently honest and transparent takes on what royal life was like. Traditionally, the royals keep any and all opinions to themselves for the most part, so the couple’s explosive Oprah interview and Harry’s follow-up book have offered never-before-seen insights into what it’s like inside Buckingham Palace.

Here’s a look at when Harry & Meghan will be coming to our screens and what we know about the docuseries so far.

Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries release date

The first part of the series is due to be released on Thursday, December 8, with ‘Vol. 2’ following a week later on December 15. In total, there will be six episodes of the limited series.

It will be aired exclusively on Netflix, which might be surprising to those who remember Harry criticizing the entertainment giant’s other royal-themed series, The Crown, and its focus on the final years of his mother’s life.

Is there a trailer for Harry & Meghan?

After dropping a teaser trailer first, the full trailer dropped on December 5, revealing a series of hard-hitting comments from both Harry and Meghan. The voiceover claims that “there was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas”.

Over an image of senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Prince Harry speaks: “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

In the first teaser trailer, there was also notable use of serious-faced female royals, such as the couple’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. From the trailer, we can tell that the series will focus on the relationship between the couple and the royal family, touching on issues of race, the media, and public perception.

The teaser also links Meghan’s experience to the pressure faced by Princess Diana, focusing on images of the intense press attention surrounding her following her marriage. As this is shown, Meghan says: “I realized, they’re never going to protect you”.

What will Harry & Meghan cover?

From the look of these trailers, it seems that the docuseries will offer an insight into what Harry describes as the “inside story “full truth” of why they stepped back from their royal duties in March 2020. With there historically being a lack of transparency into what royal life is like, it seems like Meghan and Harry are continuing to lift the lid on the family and institution that go so closely hand in hand.

