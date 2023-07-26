Harrison Ford’s Stunt Double Literally Set Himself on Fire for SAG-AFTRA Strike

Movies wouldn’t get made without stunt doubles there to help bring the action packed sequences we know and love to life but these performers are often overlooked when it comes to getting credit for their work. So in the midst of the strikes happening with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA fighting for their rights, it isn’t that surprising that the biggest spectacle from them comes from the stunt performers.

We knew the writers were going to have the best signs, the actors were going to have the best speeches, and it isn’t shocking that the stunt doubles brought their particular skills as well. Maybe we didn’t expect someone to literally set themselves on fire but it certainly got everyone’s attention in the right way.

Harrison Ford’s stunt man is named Mike Massa and has been working with him as his stunt double since Blade Runner 2049. He’s worked on many other projects, including some of Ford’s other films, and is brilliant at what he does. And at a recent SAG-AFTRA rally, he lit himself on fire.

This wasn’t just for shock value, it was a message to the studios. The video went viral online and then later, Massa posted a video of his stunt on Instagram, writing, “We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP” in the caption.

Harrison Ford stunt double Mike Massa set himself on fire during a SAG-AFTRA rally, saying he was sick of “being burned” by studios and producershttps://t.co/1NtH6hqs7m pic.twitter.com/QbeaGP8UtD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 26, 2023

This is a testament to how far the mismanagement of the studios has gone. Not only are the writers and actors fighting back but it trickles down to those who work on sets, the stunt teams, and more are all fighting this fight too.

The fight belongs to all of those working in Hollywood but this shows just how much power the stunt performers have. They get shit done! Sure, not everyone has to set themselves on fire to make their point but it still works to show why creatives like Massa are important to the fight against the studios who are refusing to listen to writers, actors, and more.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios)

