It feels so good to have Harrison Ford on talk shows again. With his recent stint on television and his upcoming role as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the iconic actor is once again the talk of the town—well, that and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, of course. Point is: Ford is back, baby.

Not that he really went anywhere, but he did seem to slow down for a while with his work. Now, at the age of 80, he has both 1923 and Shrinking airing at the same time and two major franchises under his belt, which means that he went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with a lot to talk about. But Colbert, in his nerdy ways, brought up the fact that Ford was taking over for the late William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the clip below, he asks Ford one simple question: “Can you, Harrison Ford, tell us anything about it?” And to Ford’s credit, he says that he’ll tell Colbert everything he knows. The problem is that he … well, doesn’t know anything about Captain America: New World Order. So, he’s not really lying—he just doesn’t have the answers that Colbert is looking for.

The bit is great because Ford constantly just tells interviewers that he doesn’t know things. It’s not always the truth because he has some idea about it, but still, he can’t just tell the secrets to his movies to the world. But his charm is what makes it worthwhile to watch him dodge spoilers.

Harrison Ford knows how to tease

In the bit that he’s doing with Colbert, it does get to a question where Ford technically does know what happens, and instead of letting it go, he tells Colbert that but also says that he can’t tell us anything about it. And it is just so nice to see the two having fun together. One of the common misconceptions about Ford is that he’s a “grump,” when the reality is that he’s just genuinely very funny but with a dry sense of humor.

And Colbert used that to his advantage with this interview and really showed his audience how funny Ford is even when he’s just saying “I don’t know” repeatedly because he doesn’t know anything about Captain America: New World Order. I know a lot of people think that Ford is just joining the MCU for the money, but I don’t think that’s the truth.

I think that he wants to try new things, and playing a role like Thunderbolt Ross would be a new adventure for him. I can’t wait to see what he brings to the role. I absolutely love his work in 1923 and in Shrinking, and I’m obviously excited for his return to Indiana Jones. It’s just an exciting time to be a fan of Harrison Ford.

(featured image: CBS)

