Harrison Ford on Why He’s Joining the MCU: “I Now Want to Do Some Things I Haven’t Done”

Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thunderbolt Ross after the passing of William Hurt, and with it has come some questions—mainly, why is he doing this and how much money did they offer him? Personally, I think that Ford just likes trying new things, and with the slate of shows and movies he has coming out, this makes a lot of sense for someone who just likes to join new movies and worlds and push the idea of who he is as a performer.

And that does seem to be the thought process for Ford as to why he is doing it. In an interview with The Playlist, Ford was asked about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and why he was doing it, to which he said, “Hey, look, I’ve done a lot of things. I now want to do some of the things I haven’t done.”

The Playlist’s Mike DeAngelo did seem to try his best to get Ford to answer whether or not he was going to be the Red Hulk in Thunderbolts or if he would be adding “CGI” to his list of new things he’s doing, but Ford wasn’t giving that away, so we’ll have to see where they take the character. But the answer did have a lot of people acting like Harrison Ford was just saying this to be nice, but … that’s not really how Harrison Ford works. He’ll tell it like it is, and this time, I think he really just wanted to try something new.

Harrison Ford is more complicated than you think!

Many online were saying he was actually doing it for the money, and I don’t know, as someone who has watched everything that he’s done, I know that he’s a bit more nuanced than that. And he’s also the kind of guy who would make fun of himself and say it was for the money on his own, without anyone trying to read into what he’s saying. He would just say it outright.

I get it; Harrison Ford loves to joke about doing things for the money, but for this one, he isn’t saying that, and that makes it seem like just something he hadn’t done yet that he wanted to try, and that’s pretty cool, too. Don’t worry, I’m sure he’ll make a joke about doing it for the money on the press tour, but until then, we can pretend that Ford is just happy to be part of a new franchise.

(featured image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

