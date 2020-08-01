comScore

Things We Saw Today: Happy Spider-Man Day!

Plus Hugo Awards, The Mandalorian, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerAug 1st, 2020, 5:55 pm

Peter Parker and Aunt May in Spider-Man: Far From Home

It’s August 1st, which means it’s time to celebrate one of our favorite nerd holidays, Spider-Man Day. On this day, the iconic web-slinger made his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962. 58 years later, Spider-Man remains one of the most popular superheroes of all time.

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, Spider-Man quickly set himself apart from his fellow superheroes. Nerdy teen Peter Parker became a deeply relatable character with fans, who identified with his loneliness and alienation. Spider-Man was a true underdog character, who struggled to reconcile his powers with his everyday foibles. Along the way, he learned that “with great power there must also come great responsibility”, a lesson that would reverberate in countless comics, films, television series, games, musicals, etc.

Many took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of Marvel’s flagship character:

(via, image: Marvel/Sony)

  • We will never not love A League of Their Own. (via Jezebel)
  • We’re digging this ranking of every Mission: Impossible mask reveal. (via Variety)
  • Here are the winners of the 2020 Hugo Awards. (via io9)
  • Happy National Mutt Day to these truly excellent doggos!

  • These Instagram comic auctions are raising lots of money for COVID-19 relief. (via Syfy Wire)
  • Did you know that Dave Bautista auditioned to play Bane? (via CBR)
  • The Mandalorian original novel has been pushed back to fall 2021. (via /Film)
  • We stan Ayanna Pressley!

Happy Saturday and Eid Mubarak, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.