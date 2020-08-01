Things We Saw Today: Happy Spider-Man Day!

It’s August 1st, which means it’s time to celebrate one of our favorite nerd holidays, Spider-Man Day. On this day, the iconic web-slinger made his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962. 58 years later, Spider-Man remains one of the most popular superheroes of all time.

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, Spider-Man quickly set himself apart from his fellow superheroes. Nerdy teen Peter Parker became a deeply relatable character with fans, who identified with his loneliness and alienation. Spider-Man was a true underdog character, who struggled to reconcile his powers with his everyday foibles. Along the way, he learned that “with great power there must also come great responsibility”, a lesson that would reverberate in countless comics, films, television series, games, musicals, etc.

Many took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of Marvel’s flagship character:

Happy Spider-Man Day 🕸 We’ve had Spidey for over 58 years now! His 1st appearance, Amazing Fantasy #15, has a cover date of August (hence Aug 1 as Spidey day) & “official” publishing date of Aug 10, 1962 but the comic actually hit newsstands on June 5! 🕷 #SpiderManDay 🕷 pic.twitter.com/XqELbTSiPA — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) August 1, 2020

Happy Spider-Man day spidey fans!!! This scene was a joy to bring to life!! #spidermanps4 pic.twitter.com/6I2EDk5yMm — James Ham #Spidermanps5 (@James_Ham90) August 1, 2020

A reminder that ANYONE can wear the mask. You can wear the mask! Happy #SpiderManDay Don't forget the hyphen between Spider and Man pic.twitter.com/RQoBPXaR9Z — Robby Rosenfeld (@Robbygew) August 1, 2020

Spider-Man has always been my favorite character in all of fiction. Humor masking fear, an overwhelming sense of responsibility… the most human and relatable super-hero out there. And guess what? He wears a mask not to protect himself, but the ones he loves. #SpiderManDay — christopher yost (@yost) August 1, 2020

We will never not love A League of Their Own. (via Jezebel)

We’re digging this ranking of every Mission: Impossible mask reveal. (via Variety)

Here are the winners of the 2020 Hugo Awards. (via io9)

Happy National Mutt Day to these truly excellent doggos!

Happy National Mutt Day!!!! #adopt today if you can!! Your new best friend could be waiting for you! 🐾❤️ #NationalMuttDay pic.twitter.com/8tnfbLxxOH — National Mutt Day™ (@NationalMuttDay) July 31, 2020 These Instagram comic auctions are raising lots of money for COVID-19 relief. (via Syfy Wire)

Did you know that Dave Bautista auditioned to play Bane? (via CBR)

The Mandalorian original novel has been pushed back to fall 2021. (via /Film)

We stan Ayanna Pressley! Happy Int'l #Alopecia Day! Hummin' a song my grandfather often sang, "This joy that I have, the world didn't give it to me. The world didn't give it, and the world can't take it away." Take up space. See your beauty. Preserve your JOY. Stand in your power. #alopeciaawareness pic.twitter.com/EJLuL1Eq2l — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 1, 2020

Happy Saturday and Eid Mubarak, Mary Suevians!

