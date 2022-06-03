 Jill Biden Announces Nancy Reagan Stamp, Just in Time for Pride | The Mary Sue
Announcing a Nancy Reagan Stamp on the First Day of Pride Should Be a Crime

Jill Biden, what are you doing?

By Vivian KaneJun 3rd, 2022, 5:25 pm
Jill Biden wears a floral dress standing at a podium, looking at the camera to her side

On the first day of Pride Month, First Lady Jill Biden decided to make a whole bunch of enemies by announcing she’d be unveiling a new stamp commemorating Nancy Reagan.

As you can see in that press release, it gets worse! Present at the unveiling will be Louis DeJoy, the Trump donor-turned Postmaster General who has spent the last few years trying hard to tank the US Post Office (and who somehow still has a job, even after Trump left office!), representatives from the Reagan Foundation, and a Reagan descendant.

Given the fact that their total inaction during the AIDS epidemic is and will always be a huge part of the Reagans’ legacy, this commemoration couldn’t be more poorly timed. The best time to announce a new Nancy Reagan stamp would be never. The second best time would be literally any other day of the year that’s not the first day of Pride.

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

