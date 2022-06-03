On the first day of Pride Month, First Lady Jill Biden decided to make a whole bunch of enemies by announcing she’d be unveiling a new stamp commemorating Nancy Reagan.

INBOX: @FLOTUS will unveil a new Nancy Reagan stamp on Monday pic.twitter.com/f8d1szHN9K — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 1, 2022

As you can see in that press release, it gets worse! Present at the unveiling will be Louis DeJoy, the Trump donor-turned Postmaster General who has spent the last few years trying hard to tank the US Post Office (and who somehow still has a job, even after Trump left office!), representatives from the Reagan Foundation, and a Reagan descendant.

Given the fact that their total inaction during the AIDS epidemic is and will always be a huge part of the Reagans’ legacy, this commemoration couldn’t be more poorly timed. The best time to announce a new Nancy Reagan stamp would be never. The second best time would be literally any other day of the year that’s not the first day of Pride.

We hear you ❤️ We see you ❤️ We’re going to make things worse ❤️ — JP (@jpbrammer) October 9, 2020

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]