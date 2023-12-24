Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Lets One of My Favorite Characters Be the Hero

This season of Marvel’s What If…? has been airing this holiday season and has been absolutely incredible this time around. Starting with Nebula joining the Nova Corps and then going to an Avengers team in the ’80s, the newest episode brought us an important question: What if Happy Hogan saved Christmas?

For me, it was a very important episode. Why? Because Happy Hogan is one of my favorite Marvel characters. No joke—mainly because I love Jon Favreau very dearly. He is one of my favorite actors and creators on this planet and I just think he’s great, so whenever I get to see Happy Hogan having his time, I’m a very happy camper. The third episode of the second season, aptly titled “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” takes us to Avengers Tower (a favorite era of the Marvel timeline among fans).

It’s set seemingly after Iron Man 2 and The Avengers, but I’m not sure where it falls after that. We see Happy and his intern, Darcy Lewis, dealing with an issue at Avengers Tower when the rest of the Avengers are busy with holiday cheer: Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) has come to ruin Tony Stark’s holiday when Tony isn’t even there to mess with.

Through a series of mishaps, Hulk blood, and JARVIS being down, there is only one choice: Happy has to save Avengers tower (and Christmas) to be the hero I always knew him to be. The episode is a perfect Christmas tale and one that just made me so incredibly happy to watch as not only a fan of Happy Hogan but this era of the Avengers stories, too.

Seeing Happy as a hero just made me so … happy

(Disney+)

We have seen Happy step up when he has to, not only as Tony’s head of security and friend, but with Peter Parker in movies like Far From Home and No Way Home, as well. Happy Hogan can, and will, step up and be a hero if it is asked of him. The problem I have run into, as a Happy Hogan super fan, is that I have had to always take little moments with my boy.

“What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” gave us the chance to see Happy shine as the main character for one brief moment, and it was glorious. Being a side character has its perks. Obviously, you don’t have the burden of the world on your shoulder all the time. But as a fan of the side characters, sometimes you just want them to have their moments, too. That’s why I love shows like Marvel’s What If…?, because we can see those characters in the hero position just for one fleeting moment.

Happy Hogan will always try to do the right thing. That’s why I love him so much. He isn’t just Tony Stark’s security. Happy’s not just his friend and he’s never been just one thing. And now? Happy Hogan is part Hulk and the guy who saved Christmas from Justin Hammer.

(featured image: Disney+)

