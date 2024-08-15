‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is seeking extras as it prepares to start filming

Adam Sandler’s long-awaited Happy Gilmore sequel is officially in development, and fans have the opportunity to appear in the movie as extras.

Recommended Videos

Almost thirty years after its release, Happy Gilmore remains one of Sandler’s most iconic movies. The comedy follows Happy Gilmore (Sandler), a man who dreams of being a professional hockey player. However, when he needs money to save his grandmother’s home, he decides to try his hand at golf. While he has a surprising talent for the sport, his anger issues threaten to ruin his golf career before it even begins.

Happy Gilmore boasts all of Sandler’s typical antics and lighthearted comedy. However, it also put a unique spin on the sports genre, making it appealing to the golf community, and featured numerous iconic scenes, such as the fight between Sandler’s character and Bob Barker. As a result, it gained a cult following. For decades, fans remained hopeful that a sequel would happen one day. Although Sandler very rarely does sequels, Netflix confirmed earlier this year that Happy Gilmore 2 was officially happening. The movie seems to be nearing production as it is already holding auditions for extras.

Happy Gilmore 2 looks to cast extras

Grant Wilfley Casting recently sent out a casting call for extras on the set of Happy Gilmore 2. The agency reveals the movie is seeking New Jersey locals to work on the set as extras. Interested locals are encouraged to attend the open casting call on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The casting call will be held from 1:00 – 8:00 PM at the Hyatt Regency Morristown Plaza Ballroom. Those who pass the casting call will participate in filming around New Jersey from September to November 2024 in locations in Bergen, Essex, Monmouth, Morris, and Somerset counties.

However, the open casting call isn’t the only way actors can be considered for a role in Happy Gilmore 2. They can also submit an application through the Grant Wilfley Casting website or by e-mailing the company. Those who pass the auditions will be paid for their work. Extras can earn $176 per 10-hour shift. If they are members of the labor union SAG-AFTRA, they can get paid $216 per 8-hour shift.

In addition to creating the opportunity for locals to participate in Happy Gilmore 2, the casting call confirms that filming for the sequel is set to begin shortly. Although the film doesn’t yet have an official release date, the speedy production start suggests a potential 2025 release date.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy