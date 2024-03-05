Happy 10th Anniversary to This Iconic Oscars Moment

Every year, the Academy Awards airs live to an audience of millions across the globe. And, as is the case with all live broadcasts, anything can happen. The iconic awards show has seen streakers, political statements, and Rob Lowe and Snow White inexplicably singing “Proud Mary.”

But few on-air moments rival the 2014 ceremony, where John Travolta introduces Frozen‘s nominee for Best Song, “Let It Go”. Travolta famously said, “There will always be a special place in my heart for the movie musical and for the songs that create their most memorable moments, … Here to perform the Oscar-nominated, gorgeously empowering song ‘Let It Go,’ from the Oscar-winning animated movie Frozen, please welcome the wickedly talented, one and only Adele Dazeem.”

Except it wasn’t Adele Dazeem who took the stage last night. Adele Dazeem is NOT a real person, but a complete and utter butchering of the famed Broadway singer and voice of Elsa IDINA MENZEL’s name.

Travolta’s mistake instantly became an iconic moment that has been parodied and mocked ever since. Adele Dazeem remains a hilarious reference that continues to crack us up today. The Las Culturistas podcast even named it the top moment in their 200 moments of pop culture history countdown.

The following year, Travolta and Menzel took the Oscars stage together to make fun of the blunder, where Menzel called him “Glom Gazingo”.

happy adele dazeem day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/jjtwsyuG6O — zœ (@zoem16203) March 2, 2024

Menzel paid tribute to the iconic moment via TikTok, where she sang Happy Birthday to her alter ego:

“I just wanted to say happy birthday. I’m sending you so much love and positive energy,” Menzel says in the TikTok. “I hope you have the best, best day.”

Both Travolta and Menzel clearly have a great attitude about the epic gaffe, which remains a pop culture highlight. Long live Adele Dazeem!

(featured image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

