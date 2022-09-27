‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer Confirms the Tragic Ending of ‘Halloween Kills’

***SPOILER ALERT: This article spoils the ending of Halloween Kills.***

The final chapter of the Halloween franchise (for now at least) is coming just in time for the spooky season. Halloween Ends will not only wrap up David Gordon’s Green’s H40 trilogy, which began with Halloween (2018) and continued in Halloween Kills (2021). It will also be Jamie Lee Curtis’s swan song as iconic final girl Laurie Strode, as she takes on Michael Myers for the last time, 45 years after the original film.

Halloween Ends takes place 4 years after the events of Halloween Kills, and finds Laurie writing her memoir and living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). Laurie has changed from the reclusive survivalist we first met in Halloween (2018), and is trying to pursue a life. But she’s brought back into the horror after a young man, Corey Cunningham (The Hardy Boys‘ Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting. Of course, we all know who the real killer is, and Laurie must finally face off against Michael Myers once and for all.

The trailer also confirms something we’ve long known- that Michael did in fact kill Laurie’s daughter Karen (Judy Greer) in the final moments of Halloween Kills. “He killed my daughter. But tonight, I will kill him,” Laurie says. We’ve long assumed that Karen died (few survive an encounter with Michael), but this final trailer confirms that. It’s a sad ending for Greer, as we were hoping that the three generations of Strode women would defeat Michael once and for all. In the trailer, Laurie wonders if she has to die for Michael to die as well, and it looks likely that she will sacrifice herself to kill Myers once and for all. I don’t think Laurie is making it out of the movie alive, which is a bummer but does make narrative sense. Guys, I just want to see her win, or at least go down kicking Michael’s ass.

Joining Curtis are returning cast members Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker. Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney also reprise their roles as Michael/The Shape. Michael O’Leary (Law & Order: Organized Crime) joins the cast as Dr. Mathis, a character who is mentioned but never seen in Halloween Kills.

Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock on October 14.

(featured image: Ryan Green/Universal Pictures)

