Things We Saw Today: Haley Atwell Shares Her Thoughts on Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame had more than its share of MCU cameos, but perhaps none gave us as many feels as the return of Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter. Steve catches a glimpse of her at the SHIELD base in the 1970s, but it’s the final scene of Endgame that really stole our hearts. When Steve returns to the past to finally get that dance with Peggy (and presumably spends the rest of his life with her), it was a satisfying and emotional ending to one of the MCU’s great unfinished romances.

Hayley Atwell discussed shooting the scene in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which was shot during one afternoon in 2017. Atwell said, “So, it was maybe a few weeks before then that I got the call saying, ‘We’re thinking about this… What do you think about it? It might end the whole franchise.’ Then, it was an afternoon of filming about two years ago.”

She described the final scene saying,

“I thought it was a fitting end to a story that has affected so many people. I thought it was very endearing, innocent and wholesome in the way that it keeps those characters in their time. I thought it was quite beautiful and very tasteful of Marvel to finish this 10-year story in a very simple storyline about two human beings — and one of them doesn’t even have any superpowers. So, I thought the tone of it, to end there, after some extraordinary things of trauma, action, effects and powers… to just have two people slow-dancing was very beautiful.”

After playing the character in five films and two seasons of ABC’s Agent Carter, Atwell will return to the role once more in the first episode of Disney+’s animated What If…? series. The episode will explore an alternate reality where Peggy gets the super soldier serum instead of Steve.

As for returning to the character, Atwell seems happy with how her storyline has ended, saying “I feel really fulfilled. It was a great time, and I think they ended it beautifully with Endgame. It feels like a fitting end to that narrative.”

Speaking of very good dogs, these service dogs in training took in a showing of Billy Elliot:

RIP Richard Williams, the legendary animator behind Who Framed Roger Rabbit, who passed away at 86.

Dolphins are getting high off of pufferfish venom, and the photos are hilarious: Dolphins use Pufferfish to get high. Pufferfish produce a potent defensive chemical, which they eject when threatened. In small enough doses, the toxin seems to induce "a trance-like state" in dolphins

(https://t.co/Dz9yKyKYt6) pic.twitter.com/8Kni2l7THS — 41 Strange (@41Strange) August 17, 2019

what are you seeing out there this Sunday, Mary Suevians?

