Hailee Steinfeld Talks Bringing Kate Bishop to Life

Hailee Steinfeld is a busy woman. Gearing up for the final season of Dickinson is just the first on her to-do list for November because she’s also preparing to debut as Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. And fans are incredibly excited to see Kate take to the live-action world!

Steinfeld spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her upcoming turn as Kate Bishop and the excitement that’s been brewing for her character coming into the MCU: “It’s very, very exciting to be in the MCU at all. I still haven’t been able to get over that. Playing someone that people are in fact very excited to see — it makes me feel honored to be the one bringing her to life.”

Fans have been waiting to see Kate Bishop come to life. The character is a protégé of Clint Barton and someone who we’ve loved to see grow and evolve in the comics. After Clint had been sidelined so frequently in the MCU, it didn’t seem likely that we’d get to explore his world, let alone bring Kate into it. Luckily, Marvel is bringing her to us, and it’s clear that Hailee Steinfeld is taking that excitement to heart.

She shared a look into her training for the character and how she wanted to look more natural while she was playing Kate, something that I think is an incredible approach for Steinfeld. “I wanted [the archery] to be second nature by the time I got out to Atlanta to shoot, but the first time we met, Jeremy was like, ‘Listen, you’re going to get there and you’re not even shooting a real arrow, it’s all CGI,'” Steinfeld said. “But I was still grateful to have the mechanics down.” CGI or not, it’s still fun that she wanted to have that technique ready to bring an authenticity to Bishop.

While the show isn’t necessarily one that fans had asked for, it is giving us plenty of reasons to be excited. There are going to be so many new characters to look at and explore, and who doesn’t want to see Kate and Lucky the Pizza Dog? And we’re also going to see more connections to the overarching MCU, like Steinfeld’s Kate meeting Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who debuted in Black Widow this summer.

With shows like this, we’re getting our first glimpse into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the amazing talent heading our way, and Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is going to be a huge part of that.

Right now, the MCU is shifting to the next generation. We’ve said goodbye to the heroes who brought the franchise to life, and we have started to look at the next era of Avengers in awe, and Hawkeye is going to be a fascinating introduction to Kate Bishop!

We can’t wait to see Hailee Steinfeld shine as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

