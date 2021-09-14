Hailee Steinfeld had a big day yesterday. Not only did we get our first look at her as Kate Bishop in the first trailer for Hawkeye, but she also went to the Met Gala and broke the internet with her look—mainly because everyone was shocked by how different Steinfeld looked during her walk up the iconic stairs of the Met, but still!

With the theme “American Independence,” the range of looks was … well, all over the place, but Steinfeld was clearly one of the best of the night. And seeing as Twitter all lost it over her entrance was a good indicator of just how amazing her look was!

Hailee Steinfeld legit made me gasp (and had to triple check it was her lol) — a top-tier look #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Nz706BvFVc — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 14, 2021

I am shooketh. I cannot reconcile that is Hailee Steinfeld. https://t.co/0uSeIhW7ou — Cat Gray (@Cat_Gray14) September 14, 2021

no bc why i thought this was bebe rexha, WHAT DO YOU MEAN THATS HAILEE STEINFELD….. I- PACK IT UP I GTG https://t.co/5XF0x3JFTl — brittany (@memeinglessbrit) September 14, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld always keeps us on our toes, and this look was absolutely incredible! We can’t wait to see her shine as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye and for her to keep giving us amazing looks like this!

(image: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

