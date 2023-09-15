Guy Who Claimed Avocado Toast Is the REAL Problem Is Back With Even Worse Opinions

It’s almost as if men like this don’t use their braincells when they open their mouths. Remember when that one guy said that millennials ruined the housing market because we liked avocado toast? Well, he’s back with another horrible take. This time, he’s saying that during the 2020 pandemic that people just didn’t “want” to work and it has carried on through the subsequent years following the COVID outbreak. Yes, he believes that people didn’t want to work and not that a PANDEMIC prevented us from working. Tim Gurner is just a walking bad take machine.

During a property summit, he said that he thinks people decided that they just didn’t really want to work during COVID. That is decidedly not what happened. The reality is that people could not work during COVID, and realized in a post-COVID and vaccine world that it just wasn’t realistic to risk their well-being for jobs that weren’t paying them enough to live on.

In Gurner’s view, productivity has dipped and people have been paid for not doing much. Which is actually laughable when you look at the amount of work that people do for their paychecks, versus the amount of work the majority of CEOs do for their paychecks. The ratios just don’t add up! He went on to essentially say that he wanted unemployment to rise to send a message. “We need to see unemployment rise. Unemployment has to jump 40, 50 percent in my view. We need to see pain in the economy. We need to remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way around.”

He thinks an employee needs should be lucky to work for an employer.

Property developer and CEO Tim Gurner: "We need to see unemployment rise. Unemployment has to jump 40, 50 percent in my view. We need to see pain in the economy. We need to remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way around." pic.twitter.com/la3ibCDCsp — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 12, 2023

White men in power are a menace to society

What’s sad is that this mentality is more common than not. CEOs are not thinking about their workers. They’re thinking about themselves. They see how they can go on vacation and do what they need to spend their money and time on, but they want their employees to be working non-stop making money for them and taking home pennies without complaint. The issues that Gurner continues to highlight are how millennials and the subsequent generations are bucking the systems. We’re refusing to take the status quo of how things are “supposed” to be.

Instead of simply working every single day non-stop, accepting whatever pay we’re given, going home to a house with a family and living our lives that way, we want to fight for what we believe we deserve and if we don’t get it, then we’re not quiet about it. And now these CEOs are saying that the way they should fight back is to … show workers that they’re not important to them? Okay. Let the CEOs do the work then.

It’s the same mentality these studio heads have with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. They think these creatives should be grateful, just like Gurner clearly thinks his employees should be, for the pennies he’s willing to pay them. The reality is, people should be paid for the work they’re doing and they shouldn’t be used for cheap labor. And maybe stop letting Gurner come up with the absolute worst takes possible?

(featured image: HBO)

