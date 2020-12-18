comScore

So Is Space Force the Guardians of the Galaxy Then?

By Rachel LeishmanDec 18th, 2020, 5:31 pm

Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy

Because everything in 2020 is quite literally a joke, those brave souls who will join the U.S. Space Force to protect us are now being called “Guardians.” One might even call them the … Guardians of the … Galaxy?

Before you accuse me of making things up, it is actually a real thing. We have soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and now GUARDIANS because Donald Trump and Mike Pence just have to keep on making us look ridiculous on the world stage as the clock winds down on their time in the White House.

The “news” was tweeted by Defense One global business editor Marcus Weisgerber:

Who thought this was a good idea? Who said “Yeah, we’ll call members of the Space Force the GUARDIANS?” because I would like to talk to them and tell them that enough is enough.

I just … like … how is this real? How are we, as people, just subjected to this lunacy each and every waking hour of every day? Was it not enough that Space Force is already blatantly ripping off Starfleet imagery? Was it time to hop onto another science fiction property?

I want nothing more than to go lock myself away and forget to bring my phone just so I can separate myself from the fact that the UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT has something called the SPACE FORCE and those who work for it are the GUARDIANS.

(LucasFilm)

What was that meeting like? Did someone there know that the Guardians of the Galaxy were a Marvel series? Or is everyone in charge just oblivious to everything and how truly silly this all looks?

I just don’t know what to say other than that I hope Rocket Raccoon shows up sooner rather than later and he and Groot take over the White House until January 20th. At least we’ll have some leaders with brain cells in that case. Happy Friday, everyone!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

