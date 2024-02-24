Niecy Nash-Betts Boards the Ryan Murphy Crazy Train for ‘Grotesquerie’

Mega-producer Ryan Murphy dropped a teaser trailer for Grotesquerie, a brand-new horror series coming to FX. The American Horror Story creator debuted the creepy clip on his Instagram account, which features a voice-over from series star and recent Emmy winner Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) over a black screen.

Is there a trailer for Grotesquerie?

In the teaser, Nash-Betts seems to be describing a horrific crime scene, saying “I don’t know when it started. I can’t put my finger on it. But it’s different now. There’s been a shift. It’s like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today — they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You think, ‘Well hon, evil has always existed,’ and cite some statistic about how the world’s getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive, honey. Come back. It’s not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers, because something’s happening around us, and nobody sees but me.”

Who stars in the series?

In addition to Nash-Betts, cast members include Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story) and Lesley Manville (The Crown, Phantom Thread). We will likely see more members of the Ryan Murphy repertory players join the series, as has been the case in all his series.

Nash-Betts and Murphy first worked together on the cult 2000 series Popular. Nash-Betts went on to star in Scream Queens as the hilarious Officer Denise Hemphill. She won an Emmy for her role as Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

What is Grotesquerie about?

Details of the horror series have been kept under wraps and will be revealed at a later date. Knowing Murphy, it could be anything from true crime to serial killers to aliens to Jessica Lange singing “The Name Game” during a feverish delusion.

The prolific Murphy currently has multiple shows on air and in development, including Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, American Horror Story, and American Sports Story.

When does the series premiere?

There’s no release date yet, but the teaser announced that Grotesquerie will premiere sometime this fall.

