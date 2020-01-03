We Have More Details About the Green Arrow and The Canaries Spin-off

We still haven’t resolved the Crisis on Infinite Earths but the Arrowverse is looking to the future with the 2040-set spin-off Green Arrow and The Canaries that will debut its backdoor pilot as episode nine of Arrow‘s final season, on January 21.

The CW has released the first details of the plot of the episode, and while it obviously doesn’t tell us how things work out in Crisis we know that Oliver’s daughter Mia (Katherine McNamara), the new Green Arrow will be okay … until some old friends show up. Here’s the logline:

It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.

This is really interesting because nothing about Mia Queen’s life could be described as perfect. She grew up without a dad and has some major anger issues, and sorta lives in a dystopia? Does this point to Crisis in someway resetting timelines and fixing what was broken in Star City in 2040, or is it still a city divided – literally – and overrun by Deathstroke wannabes?

The confirmed setting in 2040 is also interesting. While it matches with Mia’s life, it means that it will be slightly harder for this crew to crossover with the larger Arrowverse, if that’s something they want to happen and it also means more age make up for everyone … else there’s more time travel which is, in this world, pretty easy.

The pilot is directed by Tara Miele and written by Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz with Arrowverse architect and producer Marc Guggenheim, along with executive producer Jill Blankenship and co-executive producer Oscar Balderrama.

I love seeing so many women working behind the camera as well as in front of it, and as we’ ve shared why the idea of a canaries spin-off is every exciting to us as fans of these actresses, characters and the Arrowverse. Will the twenty-year time gap allow for wilder stories? Will it complicate things or make it more interesting? Hopefully both.

I also hope that the 2040 setting and focus on Mia means more William. I’ve really enjoyed Ben Lewis as a Oliver’s techy son, and I love how he’s become the Felicity of the New Team Arrow. I also hope there’s some way they can fix things with Zoe (Andra Sixtos) being dead and all, she was another great addition and I want her in the mix.

We’ll be watching the pilot in a few weeks, but we probably won’t know until May if it’s going to series. Until then, let’s hope it doesn’t fail the city.

