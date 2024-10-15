The 13 greatest LEGO ship sets of all time

Do ye hear it? The call of the high seas? The salt wind? The endless blue waters? The mermaid songs? Once life crawled from the ocean, and the ocean calls us to return! And so we shall, on LEGO ships! But not just any dinghy, the greatest LEGO ship sets of all time! Here are our picks for the the best LEGO ships of all time.

Sailors once told tale of the treacherous North Sea, the most feared of all seven! Polar winds! Freezing waters! If ye fell overboard, there’s nary a point in turning the ship around for frozen ye will be before yer crew can drag ye out! Yet there was tale told of the fabled Northwest Passage, a way for ships to get around the globe through the icy North. The Arctic Explorer Ship be familiar with this chilly waters! No better vessel than she if ye wants to swim with the orcas and dive into the depths in a submarine!

Oh the pirate’s life for me! There be nothing I love more than surrounding myself with a crew full of sweating, reeking career criminals with nothing better to do but partake in rum and robbery! The Pirate Ship will allow me to live out me naughty nautical dreams in true LEGO fashion. And if I grow weary of the life, I can change the 3 in 1 set into a cozy inn or a seedy skull shaped island! How thoughtful the LEGO people be!

The Diving Boat will allow me to spend me time under the watery depths rather than above it! With this marvelous machine I can swim with the hammerheads, the stingrays, and all the other fishies whose names I do not know. Alas, with the stingrays it will be “on sight” as the landlubbers say. I still haven’t forgiven the devilfish for what they did to Steve Erwin. May his soul be at rest.

A fire? On the water? What deviltry is this? How can such a thing occur? Has there been a BP oil spill and a wayward cigarette thrown? The Fire Rescue Boat should take care of things right away. Their job of fighting fires should be an easy one indeed! Water, water everywhere! And many a drop to feed through the nozzle of a fire fighter’s hose!

Even the saltiest of sea dogs must come to shore a’times! I can lub on land awhile with the Seaside Harbor with Cargo Ship LEGO set! Long ago, the seas were rife with piracy, but now ’tis more profitable to fill up one’s galleys with goods the world over, and sell them a’port in various places! I’ll load iPhones and Hondas onto me vessel with the included crane and mart them across the seas to make a mint!

Yard this be one of them fancy ships! The sort that the rich men of the Americas ride. Clad in polo shirts, hailing from Cape Cod. The Diving Yacht be the exact sort of vessel that pirates once robbed. But this vessel here is safe from nautical predation. Human nautical predation, that is. That sawtooth shark sure do be looking hungry for them divers, says I.

What’s a salt like me to do when grown too old to sail the seven seas on me vessel? Bring me vessel home, that’s what! The good people at LEGO had the right capital idea for a Ship in a Bottle, allowing me to gander and gaze at the ship I so loved. Indeed, this certain set be of an advanced sort, perfect for precocious young lubbers and veteran LEGO builders alike!

The Cruise Ship. A city upon the waters! Where people go to eat! And drink! And sit around! And eat some more! Maybe watch a show or two! Aye the cruise ship be the mightiest sort of vessel of all, for she tricks ye into believing yer still on land! This massive LEGO set be perfect for those who want to bring the comforts of home on the waters.

The Deep-Sea Explorer Submarine may not seem like a ship to some old salts, but we carry no such prejudices here! Just because she don’t have a mast or sails don’t mean she ain’t seaworthy! Why, she’s underseaworthy! Gander at them big crabby arms what which to pick up sunken treasures lost to time! If only the pirates of old had such an invention back in their day!

The Eldorado Fortress may not seem like a ship upon first peek! But lookee closer! A ship in the waters, I spy! The Eldorado Fortress be a scene out of the Golden Age of Piracy, or perhaps an episode of One Piece! But alas, it appears imperial sailors have overrun the place! Ye’ll have to stage a daring operation to return the fortress to pirate hands! Er, hooks!

Before there were pirates, there were an even more fearsome sea people. I speak of course of the children of Odin! The mighty Vikings! The Viking Ship LEGO set honors the fearsome sailors of old. Know ye that they landed in the Americas long before that Italian brute? Ye can cosplay the famous Viking explorer Leif Erickson yerself!

By thunder and the ocean floor! What deviltry is this! Why, this be something straight from Davey Jones’ locker! The Nightmare Shark Ship be not the sort of ship ye want to meet upon the open waters. I feel a chill come over me old bones just imaginin’ that peeping eye peeping me! I be glad that it only exists in the LEGO DREAMZzz universe. ‘Tis too terrible a reality to ponder.

Which one of ye lubbers thought it would be a clever idea to put a DINOSAUR upon a BOAT? What in the Spielberg possessed ye to do such a thing! The Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape is all the more proof that men of science ain’t worth their salt! I may not have a college degree, but I know a fool when I sees one! At least they have the good sense to try and escape this beast, not to study it further.

