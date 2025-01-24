Gracie Abrams gearing up for 2025 ‘The Secret of Us’ Tour after slaying opening act on Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ shows

Gracie Abrams is going on tour! The “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” singer is embarking on a tour of her own after opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour. When speaking to ELLE, the 25-year-old singer gushed about what it was like to be on the road with Swift.

“To be in the same orbit as Taylor and her entire team, from her dancers, to her band, to the crew, being in the same vicinity as a group of people who are so committed to making something extraordinary happen every single night of the show, it’s a privilege to see it all go down,” Abrams told ELLE.

Abrams and Swift are now nominated for a Grammy together for their song “Us” from Abrams’ second album, The Secret of Us. “It’s such a crazy, full-circle thing to be nominated for a Grammy with Taylor, who I grew up idolizing,” she told the outlet.

The Secret of Us Tour kicks off in America on July 23, 2025, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Continue reading to see the full tour schedule and how you can score tickets.

Gracie Abrams ‘The Secret of Us’ Tour tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to The Secret of Us tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on where you sit in the venue and which show you attend. Tickets for this tour are at the higher end of the price spectrum. For instance, the cheapest opening night tickets in Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden are selling for $512 in the rafters. As of now, the cheapest show is on August 6 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Those tickets are being sold for $312 in Section 226.

Gracie Abrams ‘The Secret of Us’ Tour schedule

Gracie Abrams’ tour kicks off in the States on July 23 in Boston, Massachusetts. Before she makes her way to America, she will hit up Spain, Germany, the U.K., Singapore, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and more! See below for the full schedule in the U.S.

