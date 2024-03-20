‘Goosebumps’ Picks the Perfect Lead for Next Season’s ’90s Mystery

Another season of Goosebumps is coming to Disney+, and the spooky series has landed an era-appropriate star for the next installment, which involves a throwback to the ’90s.

Recommended Videos

Just a month after announcing season 2, Disney+ has cast David Schwimmer in the next installment of Goosebumps. The anthology series will feature a new cast and storyline led by the former Friends star. According to Variety, Schwimmer is playing Anthony, “a former botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins whose world takes a tumultuous turn as he juggles the responsibilities of overseeing an aging parent while having his kids for the summer.” Fans of R.L. Stine’s book series will probably remember that Stay Out of the Basement involves a botanist whose kids discover his disturbing experiments in the family basement.

The plotline for Goosebumps season 2 is described as follows: “Teenage siblings discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.” That suggests that at least some of the upcoming season will take place in the ’90s.

Disney+ hasn’t set a release date for season 2 just yet, but the first season premiered in October 2023, so it’s possible that we could see the next installment this fall.

(featured image: Warner Bros. Television)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]