An Extremely Thorough Guide to Every ‘Goosebumps’ Book Ever Released

Take me back to the days of the Scholastic Book Fair. The days long before the Republicans got to it, claiming it got them addicted to porn. The simpler days, when all I did was show up with a a crisp 10-dollar bill from my piggy bank and buy all the books I desired. At the time, all I desired to read was Captain Underpants. But my classmates? Goosebumps.

I never got in to Goosebumps as a child. I was too wee and sensitive. I was already sleeping with the lights on so the ghost from Scooby-Doo wouldn’t get me. I couldn’t handle Goosebumps. I could hardly even bear to lay me eight-year-old eyes on the covers of those books! Disembodied hands. Mad scientists. Goo monsters. They told me not to judge books by their covers, but I did. My judgment? “This will traumatize me.”

But years later, now that my elementary school days are (mercifully) behind me, I think I’m ready to give the Goosebumps series another shot. All three hundred million of them—or however many R.L Stine wrote. Behold, every Goosebumps book ever released, in chronological order.

Goosebumps

Book 1: Welcome to Dead House (1992)

Book 2: Stay Out of the Basement (1992)

Book 3: Monster Blood (1992)

Book 4: Say Cheese and Die! (1992)

Book 5: The Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb (1993)

Book 6: Let’s Get Invisible! (1993)

Book 7: Night of the Living Dummy (1993)

Book 8: The Girl Who Cried Monster (1993)

Book 9: Welcome to Camp Nightmare (1993)

Book 10: The Ghost Next Door (1993)

Book 11: The Haunted Mask (1993)

Book 12: Be Careful What You Wish For (1993)

Book 13: Piano Lessons Can Be Murder (1993)

Book 14: The Werewolf of Fever Swamp (1993)

Book 15: You Can’t Scare Me! (1994)

Book 16: One Day at HorrorLand (1994)

Book 17: Why I’m Afraid of Bees (1994)

Book 18: Monster Blood II (1994)

Book 19: Deep Trouble (1994)

Book 20: The Scarecrow Walks at Midnight (1994)

Book 21: Go Eat Worms! (1994)

Book 22: Ghost Beach (1994)

Book 23: Return of the Mummy (1994) Book 24: Phantom of the Auditorium (1994)

Book 25: Attack of the Mutant (1994)

Book 26: My Hairiest Adventure (1994)

Book 27: A Night in Terror Tower (1995)

Book 28: The Cuckoo Clock of Doom (1995)

Book 29: Monster Blood III (1995)

Book 30: It Came from Beneath the Sink! (1995)

Book 31: Night of the Living Dummy II (1995)

Book 32: The Barking Ghost (1995)

Book 33: The Horror at Camp Jellyjam (1995)

Book 34: Revenge of the Lawn Gnomes (1995)

Book 35: A Shocker on Shock Street (1995)

Book 36: The Haunted Mask II (1995)

Book 37: The Headless Ghost (1995)

Book 38: The Abominable Snowman of Pasadena (1995)

Book 39: How I Got My Shrunken Head (1996)

Book 40: Night of the Living Dummy III (1996)

Book 41: Bad Hare Day (1996)

Book 42: Egg Monsters from Mars (1996)

Book 43: The Beast from the East (1996)

Book 44: Say Cheese and Die – Again! (1996)

Book 45: Ghost Camp (1996)

Book 46: How to Kill a Monster (1996)

Book 47: Legend of the Lost Legend (1996)

Book 48: Attack of the Jack-O’-Lanterns (1996)

Book 49: Vampire Breath (1996)

Book 50: Calling All Creeps! (1996)

Book 51: Beware, the Snowman (1997)

Book 52: How I Learned to Fly (1997)

Book 53: Chicken, Chicken (1997)

Book 54: Don’t Go to Sleep! (1997)

Book 55: The Blob That Ate Everyone! (1997)

Book 56: The Curses of Camp Cold Lake (1997)

Book 57: My Best Friend is Invisible(1997)

Book 58: Deep Trouble II (1997)

Book 59: The Haunted School (1997)

Book 60: Werewolf Skin (1997)

Book 61: I Live in Your Basement! (1997)

Book 62: Monster Blood IV (1997)

Tales to Give You Goosebumps

Book 1: Tales to Give You Goosebumps (1994)

Book 2: More Tales to Give You Goosebumps (1995)

Book 3: Even More Tales to Give you Goosebumps (1996)

Book 4: Still More Tales to Give you Goosebumps (1997)

Book 5: More and More Tales to Give you Goosebumps (1997)

Book 6: More and More and More Tales to Give you Goosebumps (1997)

Give Yourself Goosebumps

Book 1: Escape from the Carnival of Horrors (1995)

Book 2: Tick Tock, You’re Dead! (1995)

Book 3: Trapped in Bat Wing Hall (1995)

Book 4: The Deadly Experiments of Dr. Eeek (1996)

Book 5: Night in Werewolf Woods (1996)

Book 6: Beware of the Purple Peanut Butter (1996)

Book 7: Under the Magician’s Spell (1996)

Book 8: The Curse of the Creeping Coffin (1996)

Book 9: The Knight in Screaming Armor (1996)

Book 10: Diary of a Mad Mummy (1996)

Book 11: Deep in the Jungle of Doom (1996)

Book 12: Welcome to the Wicked Wax Museum (1996)

Book 13: Scream of the Evil Genie (1997)

Book 14: The Creepy Creatures of Professor Shock (1997)

Book 15: Please Don’t Feed the Vampire! (1997)

Book 16: Secret Agent Grandma (1997)

Book 17: Little Comic Shop of Horrors (1997)

Book 18: Attack of the Beastly Babysitter (1997)

Book 19: Escape from Camp Run-For-Your-Life (1997)

Book 20: Toy Terror: Batteries Included (1997)

Book 21: The Twisted Tale of Tiki Island (1997)

Book 22: Return to the Carnival of Horrors (1997)

Book 23: Zapped in Space (1997)

Book 24: Lost in Stinkeye Swamp (1997)

Book 25: Shop Til You Drop…Dead! (1998)

Book 26: Alone in Snakebite Canyon (1998)

Book 27: Checkout Time at the Dead-End Hotel (1998)

Book 28: Night of a Thousand Claws (1998)

Book 29: Invaders from the Big Screen (1998)

Book 30: You’re Plant Food! (1998)

Book 31: The Werewolf of Twisted Tree Lodge (1998)

Book 32: It’s Only a Nightmare (1998)

Book 33: It Came from the Internet! (1999)

Book 34: Elevator to Nowhere (1999)

Book 35: Hocus-Pocus Horror (1999)

Book 36: Ship of Ghouls (1999)

Book 37: Escape from Horror House (1999)

Book 38: Into the Twister of Terror (1999)

Book 39: Scary Birthday to You (1999)

Book 40: Zombie School (1999)

Book 41: Danger Time (2000)

Book 42: All-Day Nightmare (2000)

Give Yourself Goosebumps – Special Edition

Book 1: Into the Jaws of Doom (1998)

Book 2: Return to Terry Tower (1998)

Book 3: Trapped in the Circus of Fear (1998)

Book 4: One Night in Payne House (1998)

Book 5: The Curse of the Cave Creatures (1999)

Book 6: Revenge of the Body Squeezers (1999)

Book 7: Trick or…Trapped! (1999)

Book 8: Weekend at Poison Lake (1999)

Goosebumps Presents

Book 1: The Girl Who Cried Monster (1996)

Book 2: The Cuckoo Clock of Doom (1996)

Book 3: Welcome to Camp Nightmare (1996)

Book 4: Return of the Mummy (1996)

Book 5: Night of the Living Dummy II (1996)

Book 6: My Hairiest Adventure (1996)

Book 7: The Headless Ghost (1996)

Book 8: Be Careful What You Wish For (1997)

Book 9: Go Eat Worms! (1997)

Book 10: Bad Hare Day (1997)

Book 11: Let’s Get Invisible! (1997)

Book 12: Attack of the Mutant (1997)

Book 13: Ghost Beach (1997)

Book 14: You Can’t Scare Me! (1997)

Book 15: Monster Blood (1997)

Book 16: Attack of the Jack-o’-Lanterns (1997)

Book 17: Calling All Creeps! (1997)

Book 18: Revenge of the Lawn Gnomes (1998)

Book 19: The Blob That Ate Everyone (2015)

(featured image: Scholastic Books)

