‘Good to see rap royalty standing up’: Bow down, Snoop Dog just delivered a two-word-brutal beatdown on Donald Trump and proves he’s still the king of keeping it real

The election news cycle is heating up as the big date edges, and rapper Snoop Dogg is chipping in with his own two cents about Donald Trump.

In a recent appearance on Sirius XM, the rapper had the choicest words for the former American President when his name came up. The radio DJ starts the conversation by saying that many of his fans get “mad” when he talks bad about Trump, to which Snoop Dogg responds, “You need to understand that a lot of your fans are racist.” He then goes on a rant about the Republican presidential candidate:

If you like that n—a, you motherf*ckin’ racist. F*ck you and f*ck him, and f*ck Kanye too, now what? They drew the lines. Before him, there were no lines. Snoop Dogg/ Sirius XM

Dogg didn’t banish controversial musician Kanye West, either. West publicaly endorsed Trump in 2016 and initially during his 2020 campaign.

Snoop Dogg rapping about politics ? pic.twitter.com/3dMR8vTBCN — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) October 17, 2024

Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump share a love-hate relationship which goes back to 2007

Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump’s first public introduction came in the 2007 season of American reality show The Apprentice. A decade later, Dogg released a diss track targeted at Trump titled “M.A.C.A (Make America Crip Again)”, seven months after parodying him in the music video for “Lavender (Nightfall Remix)”. The same year, Dogg listed out his qualms with the then American President, outlining his racist policies and objectionable political actions.

Trump delivered his response to the parody in typical Trump fashion, slandering the artist for his “failing career,” posting his frustrated retaliation on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours. Apart from this one-off remark, Trump has largely kept quiet on the subject.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

However, the celebrated rapper took a complete U-turn in 2021, thanking Trump for granting clemency to Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris as one of his last acts during his tenure as President. “I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” said Dogg at the time. Snoop and Harris share a close relationship, and the former started his career with Death Row in 1993, acquiring the label’s catalog in 2022. It appears that Dogg has reverted back to his original stance, and Kamala Harris and Democrats would certainly welcome that in the current political climate.

